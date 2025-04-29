National Football League Which schools have had the most picks in a single NFL draft in the seven-round format? Updated Apr. 30, 2025 5:36 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Both Texas and Ohio State saw a record number of prospects selected into the NFL during the 2025 NFL draft last week. Georgia also set another top-10 mark, sending 12 players into the league. The Bulldogs have the most players in a single draft class of all time with 15 in 2022 after they won the National Championship.

Similarly, many colleges have seen a high number of players selected after they experience collective success. So, we took a look at which schools have sent the most players to the NFL in a single draft during the seven-round format era (since 1994).

Top Schools with most picks in a single draft in seven-round format

T-6. Ohio State in 2016 NFL Draft: 12

Joey Bosa and Ezekiel Elliott were the top players selected in 2016 out of Ohio State, and were drafted one pick after each other. Bosa went third to the then-San Diego Chargers and Elliott was selected fourth to the Dallas Cowboys. Each had solid tenures on those respective teams. Bosa started his career by winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year award on the back of a 10.5 sack season. He had a career-high 12.5 sacks and 70 total tackles in his second season, but has only played one full season since then as his career has been marred by injuries. Elliott led the league in rushing yards as a rookie and in his third season. As a rookie, he rushed for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns, both career-bests. After seven seasons with Dallas, Elliott went to New England for a year before returning to the Cowboys in 2024.

Michael Thomas was another stalwart in this draft and didn't go until the 16th pick of the second round. The former New Orleans Saints receiver led the NFL in receptions in 2018 and 2019, and had 1,725 receiving yards in 2019, the 11th most in a single season by any receiver in NFL history.

T-6. Alabama in 2018 NFL Draft: 12

Minkah Fitzpatrick was the top player out of Alabama in 2018 and has had the best career of those draftees thus far. He went to the Miami Dolphins with the 11th overall pick and was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers midway through his second NFL season and has been on the safety net for their sturdy defense since. He's made the Pro Bowl in four of the last five seasons and led the league with six interceptions in 2022.

T-6. Texas in 2025 NFL Draft: 12

The Longhorns have had a nice run over the last two seasons, losing in the CFP semifinals two years in a row. That is reflected in a record-breaking 2025 draft class. Kelvin Banks Jr. was the highest player selected, with the ninth overall pick to the New Orleans Saints. Wide receiver Matthew Golden earned a huge roar when the hosting-Green Bay Packers selected him 23rd overall to join what is now a deep receiver room. Jaydon Blue slipped into the fifth round to the Dallas Cowboys, but the running back has a chance to earn carries in his first season as the Cowboys' backfield is wide open. Quarterback Quinn Ewers was the final Longhorn selected, going in the seventh round to the Miami Dolphins.

T-6. Georgia in 2025 NFL Draft: 12

Mykel Williams was the first Bulldog selected as the San Francisco 49ers selected the defensive lineman to help rebuild their defense. His defensive-line mate, Jalon Walker, went next to the Atlanta Falcons at 15.

Running back Trevor Etienne dropped into the fourth round to the Carolina Panthers, who now have a slew of options ot help them sustain their running game while they wait for Jonathon Brooks to return from injury.

5. Michigan in 2024 NFL Draft: 13

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy hasn't played an NFL snap, but he was selected 10th overall to the Minnesota Vikings in the 2024 NFL Draft. Mike Sainristil, who was selected 18th by the Washington Commanders, had a breakout rookie season, highlighted by a two-interception game in the NFC Divisional Round against the Detroit Lions.

T-2. Ohio State in 2004 NFL Draft: 14

Will Smith was the highest-drafted Buckeyes' player in 2004 and went on to win a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints in 2009. The defensive lineman forced a fumble in that Super Bowl win over the Indianapolis Colts.

T-2. LSU in 2020 NFL Draft: 14

The 2020 LSU class, who helped the Tigers to an undefeated run through the National Championship game, is filled with superstars with Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson and Patrick Queen each going in the first round. Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance in his second NFL season. He also led the NFL with 4,918 yards and 43 touchdowns in 2024. Jefferson is arguably the best receiver in the league. He's surpassed 1,400 receiving yards in all but the 2023 season, when he played just 10 games. He had 1,809 receiving yards in 2022, the sixth most in a single season in NFL history.

T-2. Ohio State in 2025 NFL Draft: 14

The 2025 NFL Draft was a coronation and a validation of just how stellar the Ohio State Buckeyes were this past season. They won the National Championship, and then, fittingly, sent the highest number of players to the NFL. Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka was the highest-drafted player, going 19th overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Offensive tackle Josh Simmons snuck into the first round, going 32nd overall to the Kansas City Chiefs. The running back duo of Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson went two picks apart, 36th and 38th. Quarterback Will Howard was the final Buckeye drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round, and has a chance to compete for the starting job.

1. Georgia in 2022 NFL Draft: 15

Travon Walker was the first overall pick in 2022 out of Georgia, and arguably isn't even the best Bulldog from that draft. Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean were part of the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl LIX-winning defense. Running back James Cook, who was selected in the second round by the Buffalo Bills, has turned into one of the most efficient runners in the league, as he's averaged 4.9 yards per carry over three seasons and led the league with 16 rushing touchdowns in 2024.

