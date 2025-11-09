AP Top 25: Texas Returns to Top 10, ACC Rising With 5 Teams Ranked

Texas returned to the top 10, the ACC has five teams ranked for the first time this season and two Group of 5 conferences are now represented in The Associated Press Top 25 college football poll a month before the CFP bracket is set. The top five was unchanged.

The Longhorns, the preseason No. 1 team, are ranked No. 10 in advance of its visit to No. 5 Georgia this week. They had been in the top 10 for the first six polls before their loss at Florida knocked them out of the Top 25 for a week.

Four straight wins elevated them to No. 13 last week, and they jumped three spots ahead of BYU and Virginia and an idle Oklahoma , which they beat 23-6 on Oct. 11. Texas did not play over the weekend.

Ohio State was No. 1 for the 11th week in a row with 55 first-place votes. Indiana remained No. 2 after its narrow escape at Penn State, but the Hoosiers’ six first-place votes were five fewer than last week.

No. 3 Texas A&M got four first-place votes, three more than a week ago, and was 31 points behind Indiana. Alabama and Georgia rounded out the top five. Ole Miss , Oregon , Texas Tech , Notre Dame and Texas rounded out the top 10.

In all, 19 spots in the Top 25 have new teams.

The ACC has five teams with one loss in conference play and two others with two losses. That's reflected in the closely bunched group of ACC teams in the poll — No. 14 Georgia Tech , No. 16 Miami (Fla.) , No. 19 Louisville , No. 20 Virginia and No. 23 Pittsburgh. The last time the ACC had as many ranked teams was Nov. 3, 2024.

The race for the Group of 5's automatic bid in the CFP got more interesting with Memphis' loss to Tulane on Friday. The CFP committee did not have a G5 team in its top 25 but said Memphis was first in line. That will almost certainly change when the committee's next rankings come out Tuesday.

No. 24 James Madison of the Sun Belt Conference made its first AP poll appearance since 2023. The Dukes are 8-1, their only loss to Louisville, and are the highest-ranked G5 team. No. 25 South Florida of the American Conference is right behind, and Tulane of the American received the most votes among the unranked.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

