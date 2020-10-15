College Football SEC heavyweights ready for main event 28 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

Editor's Note: This content is sponsored by FOX Bet. FOX Bet was developed by a division of Flutter Entertainment in partnership with FOX Sports, a unit of FOX Corporation. FOX Bet is solely responsible for this content and the products and services it provides.

Over the past few seasons, Georgia and Alabama have met in games that have shaped the race for the College Football Playoff. On Saturday night, they will square off again in Tuscalossa, Ala. in the game that figures to decide who takes early control in the race for the Southeastern Conference title.

That is the marquee matchup of the weekend in college football and the leadoff game in Fox Bet's Super 6 contest.

Here’s the schedule for Saturday’s Super 6 slate, including a huge Big XII game that you can see on FOX.

Just download the Fox Super 6 app on your phone, pick all six of the college football games listed and the margins of victory in each. If you do that, you could win the jackpot of $25,000. Just download the app in the Apple Store or Google Play. The best part is its free!

Kansas Jayhawks (0-2 0-3) at West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1, 2-1), noon ET, FOX

The Mountaineers are coming off a big 27-21 double-overtime victory over Baylor last week to even their conference mark at 1-1. West Virginia has a super sophomore receiver in Winston Wright Jr., who has 15 receptions and a touchdown in three games this season. Junior running back Leddie Brown is averaging 5.1 yards per carry for West Virginia. Meanwhile, Kansas has struggled to get anything going offensively. The Jayhawks are only averaging 14 points a game in their three losses as they travel to Morgantown.

No. 1 Clemson Tigers (3-0, 4-0) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-1, 2-2), noon ET, ABC

Fresh off a dominating performance over No. 7 Miami, the Tigers try to stay undefeated when they travel to Atlanta to face a Yellow Jackets team that they’ve beaten five consecutive times.

The headliners are Clemson’s potent duo of QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne, who could both find themselves in the Heisman Trophy race this season. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech had a nice 46-27 bounceback victory over Louisville after dropping two straight. Freshman quarterback Jeff Sims threw for two TDs and rushed for another in that game.

Pittsburgh Panthers (2-2, 3-2) at No. 13 Miami Hurricanes (2-1, 3-1), noon ET, ACC Network

Both teams look to bounce back after disappointing losses last Saturday. Pittsburgh lost an overtime heartbreaker 31-30 at Boston College. Miami was drubbed at Clemson in a prime-time showdown. Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett has eight TD passes so far, while Miami QB D’Eriq King had thrown for six scores so far this season.

No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies (2-1, 2-1) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-2, 1-2), 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network

The authors of the two biggest upsets in the SEC square off in Starkvegas. The Aggies are fresh off that upset victory over Florida last Saturday that was the biggest win in Jimbo Fisher’s run as Aggies coach. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs, who beat LSU to start the SEC season, were trounced on the road at Kentucky last week.

Boston College Eagles (2-1, 3-1) at No. 23 Virginia Tech Hokies (2-1, 2-1), 8 p.m. ET, ACC Network

The Eagles are coming off an emotional 31-30 victory over Pittsburgh last week that allowed them to start the year 3-1 for the third straight season. Boston College’s offense has been led by Notre Dame transfer QB Phil Jurkovich, who has almost 1,200 yards and eight TDs passing in four games. Meanwhile, the Hokies struggled defensively in a 56-45 loss at No. 8 North Carolina. The Virginia Tech offense is averaging 42 points a game, but allowing 38 per contest on defense as they’ve played a series of high-scoring contests.

No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (3-0, 3-0) at No. 2 Alabama (3-0, 3-0), 8 p.m. ET, CBS

Very few games will have as big an impact on the national championship race in 2020 as this one. Georgia hits the road after two impressive home victories over Top 15 teams after downing No. 7 Auburn (27-6) and No. 14 Tennessee (44-21). Stetson Bennett has stabilized an uncertain quarterback situation at Georgia, throwing two TD passes in last week’s victory over the Volunteers.

Meanwhile, Alabama survived a scare as a three-touchdown favorite against Ole Miss before pulling away on the road for a 63-48 victory. Running back Najee Harris scored five TDs in that game for the Tide, who have averaged 51 points in their three wins.

Alabama will be playing without head coach Nick Saban on the sidelines after Saban announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. Former USC and Washington head coach Steve Sarkisian will lead the Tide in this critical matchup.

One of the best weekend slates on the college football schedule is a great reason to sign up for the Fox Bet Super 6. Download the app today and start picking these six games for free, and you could win $25,000.

Get more from College Football Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.