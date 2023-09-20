College Football
Oregon's Dan Lanning stands by past Colorado comments ahead of marquee matchup
College Football

Oregon's Dan Lanning stands by past Colorado comments ahead of marquee matchup

Published Sep. 20, 2023 7:04 p.m. ET

After Colorado head coach Deion Sanders used comments made by his Nebraska counterpart Matt Rhule and Colorado State counterpart Jay Norvell to help motivate his team (and the Buffaloes' rapidly growing fan base) before their wins over their two biggest rivals in Boulder, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning stood by his own negative comments towards Colorado this summer. 

The No. 10 Ducks host the No. 19 Buffaloes in Eugene to start both schools' final season of Pac-12 conference play Saturday. Lanning took a swipe at Colorado's lack of success in the Pac-12 before the season, shortly following the news that the Buffaloes would return to the Big 12.

"I'm trying to remember what they won to affect this conference," Lanning said then. "I don't remember. Do you remember them winning anything? I don't remember them winning anything."

He held to those words Monday when asked about them in light of how Sanders has made a habit of using bulletin board material during Colorado's 3-0 start.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I don't regret anything I've said on behalf of this program," Lanning told local reporters. "At the end of the day, obviously I wasn't talking about Deion's team. I'm talking about the past, and the future for our team. But if that serves as material for them, great. I don't think it's going to have any bearing on the game." 

Sanders has not publicly addressed Lanning's comments as of yet. 

It is worth noting that unlike Rhule, who took veiled offseason swipes at the way Sanders was rebuilding Colorado's program through the transfer portal, and Norvell, who took a direct shot at the way Sanders dresses just days before their game, Lanning is correct in saying that he was talking about Colorado's objective lack of success in the Pac-12 in prior years, not about Sanders himself or the current Buffaloes team.

Since leaving the Big 12 for the Pac-12 in 2011, Colorado's football team has only appeared in one conference championship game, which happened in 2016. The Buffaloes lost that game 41-10 to Washington and finished as the third-highest Pac-12 team in final rankings behind both the Huskies and USC.

While Colorado has already tripled its win total from its dismal 1-11 2022 season, the Buffaloes can really make a statement against Oregon and USC, both teams with national title aspirations. They will have to do so, however, without two-way star Travis Hunter, who will miss the team's next three games at least after suffering a lacerated liver in the win over Colorado State.

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Rams trade Cam Akers to Minnesota Vikings for 2026 pick swap

Rams trade Cam Akers to Minnesota Vikings for 2026 pick swap

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes