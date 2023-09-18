College Football Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter out at least three weeks with injury Updated Sep. 18, 2023 2:03 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter suffered a lacerated liver due to a late hit in the Buffaloes' game against Colorado State on Saturday night and will be out for three to four weeks, a source told FOX Sports' Skip Bayless.

"It's not considered terribly serious and should heal on its own," Bayless reported on Monday's episode of "Undisputed."

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders told 247Sports on Monday morning that Hunter will miss three weeks. Sanders said he expected Hunter to miss "a few" weeks following the Buffaloes' 43-35 win over their in-state rivals.

Hunter suffered the injury after a deep pass-attempt from Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Colorado State defensive back Henry Blackburn hit Hunter in the midsection, prompting the former top overall recruit to crumple on the sideline in pain. Blackburn was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Hunter was later removed from the game and taken to the hospital.

"Undisputed" co-hosts Michael Irvin and Keyshawn Johnson both said Monday that they believed Blackburn's punishment should have been harsher. Irvin said Blackburn should have been ejected, while he and Johnson both called for Blackburn to be suspended.

"I hope somebody comes out today and says, ‘We're getting [this type of play] out of the game," Irvin said.

Hunter is considered one of the most dynamic players in college football, playing most of Colorado's snaps this season on both offense and defense. He has recorded 16 receptions for 243 yards as a wide receiver and nine total tackles, three passes defensed and one interception as a cornerback.

Hunter's injury means Colorado will be without its best skill-position player (aside from Sanders, who is generating early Heisman buzz) as it faces a treacherous stretch of its schedule. The Buffaloes will play No. 10 Oregon on the road Saturday before returning to Boulder to face defending Heisman winner Caleb Williams and No. 5 USC the following week.

Still, Bayless likes Colorado's chances against two of the top teams in the Pac-12, even without Hunter in the fold.

"Can the defense hang on?" Bayless questioned. "Can they keep it to 30 and win a 34-30 type of game? Maybe. I think people still are underestimating [Colorado]."

