Shedeur Sanders, Tom Brady give each other shout-out after Colorado OT win

Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes won what is one of the early candidates for the 2023 college football game of the year in Week 3, beating in-state rival Colorado State in double overtime 43-35.

The win came after a chaotic week in the public, fueled by Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell criticizing Colorado head coach Deion Sanders for wearing sunglasses and a hat when he speaks to the media.

After the thrilling overtime win, Colorado's quarterback — who threw for two touchdowns in extra time — gave NFL legend Tom Brady a shout-out, saying he used him as inspiration in crunch time.

"At [our own] 2-yard line, all I was thinking was Brady mode. That's it. Simple," Sanders said. "You left too much time out there [on the clock]. … We talk after every game. I'm sure he's gonna text me in a second, but that's all I was thinking is Brady mode. If he could do it, I know I could do it; we're just alike. "

Brady himself inferred on Twitter on Sunday that Sanders was a stone-cold killer.

Colorado trailed 28-20 with 2:06 remaining in the fourth quarter and pulled off a 98-yard touchdown drive and a two-point conversion to tie the game and send it to overtime. Sanders finished the game with 348 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, one interception and a 166.9 passer rating, while completing 80.9% of his passes.

Across Colorado's first three games, Sanders has firmly inserted himself into Heisman contention. On the season, he has totaled 1,251 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, one interception and a 178.7 passer rating, while completing 78.7% of his passes.

No. 18 Colorado is now 3-0 and has a pair of high-profile Pac-12 games on deck, with a trip to No. 13 Oregon in Week 4, followed by hosting 2022 Heisman trophy winner Caleb Williams and No. 5 USC in Week 5.

