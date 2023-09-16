College Football Colorado's Deion Sanders claps back against Jay Norvell — with new shades Published Sep. 16, 2023 12:51 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Personal is a good word to describe how Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes felt about remarks regarding attire made by Colorado State's Head Coach, Jay Norvell.

Norvell never mentioned Sander’s name, but it was pretty clear who he was targeting.

"I told them [my players], "I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off."Norvell said, 'When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off.' That’s what my mother taught me."

In response to the comment, Coach Prime gifted sunglasses to players on his team.

When the players put the shades on Coach Prime said, "I just want to say how y’all are looking, y’all look good!"

The lighthearted gift was followed by much laughter.

During practice, Prime gave a pep talk to his players about Norvell's comments.

"Once again, why would you want to talk about us when we don’t talk about nobody." Prime said, "But when they give us ammunition, they messed around and made it personal"

When the Buffaloes and Rams play against each other this Saturday at 10 P.M. ET, a Buffalo win is what Coach Prime is shooting for.

