College Football Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. not practicing for Cotton Bowl, status in doubt Updated Dec. 26, 2023 4:01 p.m. ET

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has not yet officially declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, but things appear to be trending in that direction.

Harrison, who is widely projected to be selected within the top-five picks of next spring's draft, was in attendance in Arligton, Texas as the No. 7 Buckeyes practiced for Friday's Cotton Bowl game against No. 9 Missouri — but Harrison himself was not participating, nor was he even in pads. Instead, Harrison was seen doing a light workout on a nearby exercise bike while his teammates practiced.

It's hardly a surprise that Harrison would decide to opt out of the game after a sterling college career put him in position to likely be the first non-quarterback selected in next year's draft class. There is an outside chance Harrison could go No. 1 overall if the Chicago Bears or Arizona Cardinals wind up with the pick and decide to keep their respective incumbent quarterbacks.

But Harrison himself hinted in early December that he might play in the Cotton Bowl in order to "go out with a win" after Ohio State ended its regular season with a loss to archrival Michigan for the third straight year. Harrison even implied there was still a chance he could return to the Buckeyes for his senior year after failing to beat Michigan in his college career thus far.

The 2023 Biletnikoff Award honoree as the best wide receiver in college football did commit to being with his teammates for the Cotton Bowl, regardless if he actually played, and his presence in Texas signals he will honor that commitment. But it's looking less and less likely that Harrison, who was also the lone non-quarterback finalist for the 2023 Heisman Trophy, will actually suit up again for Ohio State before leaving for the NFL.

Harrison lived up to lofty preseason expectations in 2023 after a breakout 2022 campaign, finishing ninth in the FBS in receiving yards with 1,211 and tied for second among all FBS players in touchdown catches with 14 in the regular season.

