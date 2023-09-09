Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. draws praise from LeBron James
Marvin Harrison Jr. had a quiet start to the 2023 college football season last week. Ohio State's superstar wide receiver made sure to change that against Youngstown State on Saturday in an eventual 35-7 win for the Buckeyes at home.
Harrison had four catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns — in the first quarter alone.
By the end of the game, those numbers were up to seven receptions and 160 yards.
Needless to say, Buckeye fans everywhere were thrilled to see Harrison's return to form after a quiet two-catch, 18-yard performance at Indiana in Week 1.
Here's how social media reacted to Harrison's Week 2 showing.
