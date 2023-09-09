College Football Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. draws praise from LeBron James Updated Sep. 9, 2023 4:28 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Marvin Harrison Jr. had a quiet start to the 2023 college football season last week. Ohio State's superstar wide receiver made sure to change that against Youngstown State on Saturday in an eventual 35-7 win for the Buckeyes at home.

Harrison had four catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns — in the first quarter alone.

By the end of the game, those numbers were up to seven receptions and 160 yards.

Ohio State's Kyle McCord finds Marvin Harrison Jr. for a 71-yard touchdown

Needless to say, Buckeye fans everywhere were thrilled to see Harrison's return to form after a quiet two-catch, 18-yard performance at Indiana in Week 1.

Here's how social media reacted to Harrison's Week 2 showing.

