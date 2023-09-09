College Football
Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. draws praise from LeBron James
College Football

Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. draws praise from LeBron James

Updated Sep. 9, 2023 4:28 p.m. ET

Marvin Harrison Jr. had a quiet start to the 2023 college football season last week. Ohio State's superstar wide receiver made sure to change that against Youngstown State on Saturday in an eventual 35-7 win for the Buckeyes at home.

Harrison had four catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns — in the first quarter alone.

By the end of the game, those numbers were up to seven receptions and 160 yards.

Ohio State's Kyle McCord finds Marvin Harrison Jr. for a 71-yard touchdown

Ohio State's Kyle McCord finds Marvin Harrison Jr. for a 71-yard touchdown

Needless to say, Buckeye fans everywhere were thrilled to see Harrison's return to form after a quiet two-catch, 18-yard performance at Indiana in Week 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

[Related: College football Week 2 top plays: Ohio State, Texas-Alabama, more]

Here's how social media reacted to Harrison's Week 2 showing.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Football
Ohio State Buckeyes
Youngstown State Penguins

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Deion Sanders, Buffs rule the day on social media: 'Greatest coaching job in history'

Deion Sanders, Buffs rule the day on social media: 'Greatest coaching job in history'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes