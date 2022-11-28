College Football
College football odds Week 14: Conference title game early lines
College Football

College football odds Week 14: Conference title game early lines

18 mins ago

It's conference championship week with berths in the College Football Playoff semifinals and other major bowl games on the line.

There are a ton of marquee matchups on FOX and the FOX Sports App, so let's dive into the lines.

Here's everything you need to know about the college football odds for the conference championship games — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (with all college football odds via FOX Bet).

Which team would get the 4th playoff spot if USC loses in the Pac-12 Championship?

Which team would get the 4th playoff spot if USC loses in the Pac-12 Championship?
Joel Klatt breaks down which team would make the College Football Playoff if the USC Trojans lose in the Pac-12 Championship.

All times ET

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Conference USA
North Texas at UTSA (7:30 p.m., CBSSN)

Point spread: UTSA -8.5 (UTSA favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise North Texas covers)
Moneyline: UTSA -345 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.90 total); North Texas +260 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 67.5 points scored by both teams combined

Has Michigan officially surpassed Ohio State?

Has Michigan officially surpassed Ohio State?
The Michigan Wolverines powered through the Ohio State Buckeyes for the second year in a row.

Pac 12
Utah vs. USC at Las Vegas (8 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: USC -2.5 (USC favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Utah covers)
Moneyline: USC -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Utah +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 66.5 points scored by both teams combined

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Big 12
Kansas State vs. No. 4 TCU at Arlington, Texas (noon, ABC)

Point spread: TCU -2.5 (TCU favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Kansas State covers)
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

Mid-American
Toledo vs. Ohio at Detroit (noon, ESPN)

Point spread: Toledo -2.5 (Toledo favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Ohio covers)
Moneyline: Toledo -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Ohio -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun Belt
Coastal Carolina at Troy (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Troy -10.5 (Troy favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Coastal Carolina covers)
Moneyline: Troy -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Coastal Carolina +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

RJ's Week 14 Top 25: Michigan moves up to 2, Ohio State falls

RJ's Week 14 Top 25: Michigan moves up to 2, Ohio State falls
FOX Sports’ RJ Young shares his top 25 rankings after Week 13 of the College Football season.

Southeastern
No. 5 LSU vs. No. 1 Georgia at Atlanta (4 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Georgia -17.5 (Georgia favored to win by more than 17.5 points, otherwise LSU covers)
Moneyline: Georgia -1000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11 total); LSU +550 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

American Athletic
UCF at Tulane (4 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Tulane -3.5 (Tulane favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise UCF covers)
Moneyline: Tulane -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); UCF +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

Mountain West
Fresno State at Boise State (4 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Boise State -3.5 (Boise State favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Fresno State covers)
Moneyline: No lines available
Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

Big Ten
Purdue vs. No. 3 Michigan at Indianapolis (8 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Michigan -16.5 (Michigan favored to win by more than 16.5 points, otherwise Purdue covers)
Moneyline: Michigan -769 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.30 total); Purdue +500 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Atlantic Coast
No. 8 Clemson vs. No. 17 North Carolina at Charlotte, N.C. (8 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Clemson -7.5 (Clemson favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise North Carolina covers)
Moneyline: Clemson -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); North Carolina +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 63.5 points scored by both teams combined

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Auburn hiring Hugh Freeze as football coach
College Football

Auburn hiring Hugh Freeze as football coach

59 mins ago
Michigan's Cade McNamara reportedly to enter transfer portal
College Football

Michigan's Cade McNamara reportedly to enter transfer portal

3 hours ago
Sportsbooks win big in college football, NFL thanks to underdogs
National Football League

Sportsbooks win big in college football, NFL thanks to underdogs

5 hours ago
Michigan, USC, TCU show there is no one blueprint to success
College Football

Michigan, USC, TCU show there is no one blueprint to success

11 hours ago
Big Ten Power Rankings: Michigan takes top spot after handling Ohio State
College Football

Big Ten Power Rankings: Michigan takes top spot after handling Ohio State

11 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes