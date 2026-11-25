Two college football programs were penalized this week for tampering violations, as Wyoming and No. 21 Liberty both reached agreements with the NCAA over improper contact with athletes who hadn't yet entered the transfer portal.

Both cases were resolved through the NCAA's negotiated resolution process, which is used when the parties agree on the facts, the level of violations and the penalties. It's designed to streamline infractions cases, and it doesn't allow appeals.

Wyoming

Wyoming coach Jay Sawvel will serve a one-game suspension and miss Saturday's home game against UConn. Defensive ends coach Brian Hendricks will lead the Cowboys (7-4) in his place.

The violations stem from improper communication with seven athletes and their representatives in December 2025. Those athletes had publicly announced on social media that they intended to transfer but had not yet entered the portal.

Wyoming said it self-reported the violations and imposed the suspension after working with NCAA enforcement staff. Athletic director Tom Burman will comment further once the NCAA's infractions committee issues its final report, the school said.

Liberty

LYNCHBURG, VA - OCTOBER 08: Liberty Flames head coach Jamey Chadwell gestures to the offense during a college football game between the Sam Houston Bearkats and the Liberty Flames on October 8, 2026, at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, VA. (Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The NCAA placed Liberty on one year of probation, and two assistant coaches and a football staffer received show-cause orders.

The violations involved improper contact with two athletes and their representatives while they were still enrolled at Monmouth but had not yet entered the transfer portal. Assistant coaches Newland Isaac and Tony Washington and general manager of player personnel Colton Korn combined for 89 text messages and six phone calls with the athletes, who ultimately did not transfer to Liberty.

All three staffers were suspended for the Flames' Sept. 5 loss to James Madison, and Washington also missed the Sept. 12 win over Gardner-Webb. Their show-cause penalties bar them from communicating with potential transfers through the January portal window: one year for Isaac and Korn and two years for Washington. Head coach Jamey Chadwell also served a one-week ban from recruiting communication in September, since head coaches are held responsible for conduct within their programs.

Liberty was also fined $25,000 and hit with three-week bans on all football recruiting communication and unofficial recruiting visits for the 2026-27 academic year.

Liberty (10-1) closes its regular season Saturday at Missouri State.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.