College Football
Michigan's reaction to facing Alabama in College Football Playoff goes viral
College Football

Michigan's reaction to facing Alabama in College Football Playoff goes viral

Published Dec. 3, 2023 4:22 p.m. ET

Thanks to Michigan's 26-0 win over Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday and Georgia's loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, the Wolverines enter the 2023 College Football Playoff as the No. 1 seed in the four-team field.

Their reward? Facing an Alabama team that is 8-2 against top-ranked teams under Nick Saban.

The Crimson Tide were dramaticallyand controversially — revealed as the final team in the four-team playoff bracket over undefeated ACC champion Florida State on Sunday, and Michigan's reaction to the news soon went viral:

[College Football National Championship odds: Michigan favored to win title]

ADVERTISEMENT

The seemingly muted emotions drew plenty of attention on social media, including from FOX Sports' Emmanuel Acho:

What do you think? Was Michigan hoping for a seemingly easier opponent in Florida State?

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett out against Cardinals with ankle injury; Mitch Trubisky in

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett out against Cardinals with ankle injury; Mitch Trubisky in

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes