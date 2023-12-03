College Football Michigan's reaction to facing Alabama in College Football Playoff goes viral Published Dec. 3, 2023 4:22 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Thanks to Michigan's 26-0 win over Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday and Georgia's loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, the Wolverines enter the 2023 College Football Playoff as the No. 1 seed in the four-team field.

Their reward? Facing an Alabama team that is 8-2 against top-ranked teams under Nick Saban.

The Crimson Tide were dramatically — and controversially — revealed as the final team in the four-team playoff bracket over undefeated ACC champion Florida State on Sunday, and Michigan's reaction to the news soon went viral:

[College Football National Championship odds: Michigan favored to win title]

ADVERTISEMENT

The seemingly muted emotions drew plenty of attention on social media, including from FOX Sports' Emmanuel Acho:

What do you think? Was Michigan hoping for a seemingly easier opponent in Florida State?

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share