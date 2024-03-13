College Football
Michigan reportedly hiring former Ohio State RB coach Tony Alford for same role
College Football

Michigan reportedly hiring former Ohio State RB coach Tony Alford for same role

Updated Mar. 13, 2024 12:20 p.m. ET

The Michigan Wolverines are taking a key assistant coach away from their most bitter rival.

Michigan is hiring former Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford for the same role on new head coach Sherrone Moore's staff, according to multiple reports.

Alford, 55, had been on Ohio State's coaching staff since 2014, and was the Buckeyes' assistant head coach and running backs coach since 2015 under current head coach Ryan Day and his predecessor, current FOX Sports college football analyst Urban Meyer. Alford was previously on Notre Dame's coaching staff from 2009-13.

Michigan beat Ohio State in Ann Arbor last season, 30-24, marking its third consecutive win in the series after dropping the previous eight matchups, and 15 of the past 16. The Wolverines then went on to win the Big Ten for a third consecutive season and advanced to the College Football Playoff, where Michigan won its first national title since 1997 and first undisputed national championship since 1948.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then-head coach Jim Harbaugh left Michigan shortly after the triumph to return to the NFL and take over the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore, the team's offensive coordinator who also served as acting head coach for four games last season — including November's win over Ohio State — as Harbaugh served two different suspensions, was soon promoted to full-time head coach.

On the other side, the Buckeyes are coming off their third consecutive 11-2 campaign marred by a loss in "The Game" and have a new offensive coordinator in former UCLA head coach Chip Kelly. They've also added several impact players in the transfer portal, including former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard, former Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins and former Alabama safety Caleb Downs

Additionally, Day and the Buckeyes landed the No. 1 consensus overall recruit in the class of 2024, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, and several key offensive players aside from top NFL Draft prospect Marvin Harrison Jr. have opted to return to Columbus for another season instead of turning pro.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Football
Michigan Wolverines
Ohio State Buckeyes
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NFL Mock Draft: How has early free agency shaken up needs around the league?

2024 NFL Mock Draft: How has early free agency shaken up needs around the league?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024Big Ten Tournament Image Big Ten TournamentBig East Tournament Image Big East Tournament
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes