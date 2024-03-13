College Football Michigan reportedly hiring former Ohio State RB coach Tony Alford for same role Updated Mar. 13, 2024 12:20 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Michigan Wolverines are taking a key assistant coach away from their most bitter rival.

Michigan is hiring former Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford for the same role on new head coach Sherrone Moore's staff, according to multiple reports.

Alford, 55, had been on Ohio State's coaching staff since 2014, and was the Buckeyes' assistant head coach and running backs coach since 2015 under current head coach Ryan Day and his predecessor, current FOX Sports college football analyst Urban Meyer. Alford was previously on Notre Dame's coaching staff from 2009-13.

Michigan beat Ohio State in Ann Arbor last season, 30-24, marking its third consecutive win in the series after dropping the previous eight matchups, and 15 of the past 16. The Wolverines then went on to win the Big Ten for a third consecutive season and advanced to the College Football Playoff, where Michigan won its first national title since 1997 and first undisputed national championship since 1948.

Then-head coach Jim Harbaugh left Michigan shortly after the triumph to return to the NFL and take over the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore, the team's offensive coordinator who also served as acting head coach for four games last season — including November's win over Ohio State — as Harbaugh served two different suspensions, was soon promoted to full-time head coach.

On the other side, the Buckeyes are coming off their third consecutive 11-2 campaign marred by a loss in "The Game" and have a new offensive coordinator in former UCLA head coach Chip Kelly. They've also added several impact players in the transfer portal, including former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard, former Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins and former Alabama safety Caleb Downs.

Additionally, Day and the Buckeyes landed the No. 1 consensus overall recruit in the class of 2024, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, and several key offensive players aside from top NFL Draft prospect Marvin Harrison Jr. have opted to return to Columbus for another season instead of turning pro.

