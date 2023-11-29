College Football Michigan-Iowa, Georgia-Alabama, more: CFB Week 14 by the numbers Published Nov. 29, 2023 2:44 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

It's conference championship week, and it's about to be a good one!

The Pac-12 Football Championship Game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Friday with No. 5 Oregon taking on No. 3 Washington. In the last meeting between the two, the Huskies came away with a 36-33 victory, but Oregon is currently favored by 9.5 points over the Huskies.

On Saturday, the championship action continues with five more matchups that will crown the kings of the Big 12, SEC, Big Ten, ACC and Mountain West.

No. 18 Oklahoma State is seeking its first Big 12 title since 2011 and will face off against No. 7 Texas, which is looking for its first since 2009. The Cowboys will have to bring their A-game in this meetup as they go up against the No. 1 scoring defense in the Big 12 this season.

Boise State vs. UNLV will follow that game, at 3 p.m. ET (on FOX and the FOX Sports app), to determine the champs of the Mountain West. The Broncos lost to Fresno State in last year's conference championship game, while the Rebels are making their debut.

No. 1 Georgia and No. 8 Alabama will meet at 4 p.m. ET for the first time since the 2022 National Championship Game. The Bulldogs are looking to win their second-straight SEC championship. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide have won each of their last eight appearances in the SEC championship game, with the last loss coming back in 2008.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will make his return to the sidelines on Saturday after serving his three-game suspension. No. 2 Michigan will face No. 16 Iowa in a rematch of the 2021 Big Ten Football Championship Game at 8 p.m. ET (on FOX and the FOX Sports app). The Wolverines have won each of the last three meetings against the Hawkeyes, and have never trailed at any point in any of those games.

The ACC Championship also kicks off at 8 p.m. ET as No. 14 Louisville goes up against No. 4 Florida State. The Seminoles are looking for their first title since 2014, while the Cardinals are brand new to the championship game dance.

Here are the numbers to know for the marquee matchups in championship week.

FRIDAY

No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 3 Washington

8 p.m. ET

No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 3 Washington Preview: Pac-12 Title

9.5: Points Oregon is favored by over Washington.

45.3: PPG for the Ducks, who have the top offense in the Pac-12 this season. Oregon also has the No. 1 scoring defense.

2020: The last year the Ducks won the Pac-12 title.

112.4: Oregon wideout Troy Franklin leads the Pac-12 in receiving YPG and receiving TDs (14) this season.

19: Consecutive games won by the Huskies, which is the second-longest active winning streak in FBS.

65.6: Completion percentage for QB Michael Penix Jr., who also has 32 passing TDs and eight interceptions this season (second-most pass YPG in FBS).

8: Washington has played eight consecutive games decided by 10 points or fewer, and has won all eight.

13: Receiving TDs for Washington wideout Rome Odunze, who has had 100-plus receiving yards in three straight games.

SATURDAY

No. 18 Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 Texas

Noon ET

No. 18 Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. No. 7 Texas Longhorns

1,580: Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon II leads the FBS in rushing yards this season (131.7 rush YPG).

8th: The Cowboys' offensive rank in the Big 12, averaging 30.2 PPG this season.

40: Oklahoma State has scored 40-plus points in four of the last six games, including its last two.

13: Texas is looking to break its longest drought in school history without a conference title.

6: Consecutive games won by the Longhorns following their Week 6 loss to Oklahoma.

No. 1: Texas has the top-scoring defense in the Big 12 this season (17.3 PPG allowed).

Boise State vs. UNLV

3 p.m. on FOX and the FOX Sports app

8-3: Boise State leads the all-time series against UNLV.

7th: The Broncos are making their seventh Mountain West Conference championship game appearance, the most of any school in the conference.

32: Boise State is one of 37 teams in the FBS to average at least 32 PPG.

36: UNLV leads the FBS in rushing TDs.

2013: The last season the Rebels were bowl-eligible.

38: Receiving yards needed this season by Ricky White III to tie Jim Sandusky’s school record of 1,346 in 1981.

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 8 Alabama

4 p.m. ET

33-18: This is the first meeting between these two programs since the 2022 National Championship Game, when Georgia defeated Alabama.

1981-82: The last time Georgia won back-to-back SEC titles.

73.4: Bulldogs TE Brock Bowers leads FBS tight ends in receiving YPG this season.

15.8: PPG allowed by the Georgia defense, which is the No. 1 scoring defense in the SEC this season.

8-1: Alabama's record in SEC championship games under Nick Saban. The Crimson Tide are 2-0 against Georgia.

1: Number of turnovers by Alabama QB Jalen Milroe in the last four games. Milroe is one of six FBS QBs with 20-plus passing TDs and 10-plus rushing TDs this season.

23.0: Linebackers Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell have combined for 16.0 sacks and 23.0 TFL this season.

2008: The last time Alabama lost in the SEC championship game. The Crimson Tide have won each of their last eight appearances.

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 16 Iowa

8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 16 Iowa Preview: Battle for the Big Ten Championship

27-14: The final score the last time Michigan played Iowa, with the Wolverines coming away with the win.

22: RB Blake Corum leads the FBS in rushing touchdowns this season, and is only two shy of matching Michigan’s career rush TD record of 55 set by Anthony Thomas.

28: Number of days since head coach Jim Harbaugh was on the sidelines. The Wolverines are 6-0 this season with Harbaugh and 6-0 without him.

37.6: PPG for Michigan, which has the No. 1 scoring offense in the Big Ten this season (13th in FBS).

81: Since 2015, Iowa has the most wins of any program without a conference championship in that span (tied with Oklahoma State).

779: Rushing yards for Iowa RB Leshon Williams, who leads the team this season.

8: Consecutive games in which the Hawkeyes have held opponents under 20 PPG (longest active streak in FBS).

No. 14 Louisville vs. No. 4 Florida State

8 p.m. ET

No. 14 Louisville vs. No. 4 Florida State: Battle for the ACC Championship

1st: Louisville is making its first-ever appearance in the ACC championship game.

11.0: Cardinals defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte leads the ACC in sacks this season.

4th: Louisville's defense ranks fourth in the ACC this season, allowing 20.0 PPG.

2014: Florida State is seeking its first ACC title and the first undefeated regular season since this year.

38.8 PPG | 16.8 PPG allowed: The Seminoles have the top scoring offense and scoring defense in the ACC this season.

11: Florida State wideout Keon Coleman leads the ACC in receiving touchdowns this season.

