College Football Indiana-Michigan, Oregon-Washington, more: CFB Week 7 by the numbers Published Oct. 11, 2023 3:18 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 7 of the college football season is loaded with intriguing matchups, including the No. 2 team in the nation in action on FOX, a non-conference showdown between a pair of powerhouse programs in South Bend, and a much-anticipated top-10 tilt in the Pac-12.

A Big Ten matchup will kick things off on Saturday as Indiana faces No. 2 Michigan in Ann Arbor with the Hoosiers looking to get their first win against the Wolverines since 2020 ( 12 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app ).

The "Big Noon Kickoff" crew heads to South Bend where No. 10 USC will take on No. 21 Notre Dame, with pregame coverage beginning at 10 a.m.

A pair of undefeated squads take center stage Saturday afternoon as No. 8 Oregon is set to battle No. 7 Washington at 3:30 p.m. ET in Seattle.

ADVERTISEMENT

And topping off the evening on FOX, it's a Pac-12 battle featuring No. 18 UCLA and No. 15 Oregon State.

Here are the numbers to know for the marquee matchups in Week 7.

SATURDAY

Indiana at No. 2 Michigan

Noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

Michigan dominates Minnesota in 52-10 win

22: Consecutive regular-season games won by Michigan, tied for the seventh-longest streak in Big Ten history.

No. 5: Hoosiers defensive lineman Andre Carter ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 20 total pressures (sacks, QB hits or hurries).

61-10: Michigan's all-time record against Indiana.

6.7: Points per game the Wolverines are allowing, which leads the NCAA.

18: The current conference winning streak for Michigan, which is one shy of matching the program record (19) set from 1990-92.

2,986: Career rushing yards for Michigan RB Blake Corum, good for 10th all time at Michigan and 86 yards shy of passing Billy Taylor for ninth on the list.

No. 8 Oregon at No. 7 Washington

3:30 p.m. ET

2021: The last time Oregon had a top-10 road win.

1: Amount of turnovers the Ducks have committed in the first five games of the season.

80.4: Completion percentage for Oregon QB Bo Nix, which leads the nation.

No. 1: Washington leads the nation in passing offense and total offense.

78: Pass plays of 10-plus yards for Washington QB Michael Penix, which ranks first in the nation.

12: Victories in a row for the Huskies, which is the second-longest active winning streak among FBS teams – tied for third-longest in UW history.

No. 10 USC at No. 21 Notre Dame

7:30 p.m. ET

USC narrowly escapes Arizona in triple OT thriller

42: USC has scored at least this many points in every game this season, the first time in school history that it has scored 40 or more points in each of its first six games of the season.

51.8: Number of points the Trojans are posting per game this season, which currently ranks No. 1 in the nation.

25: USC QB Caleb Williams is the first FBS player in the last 25 years to throw six passing TDs in a game for multiple schools.

.609: Notre Dame ranks fifth in the country in red zone defense (23 chances, 14 scores and just eight touchdowns).

42: Tackles this season by Notre Dame's Howard Cross III, which leads all FBS defensive linemen.

126: Touchdown passes thrown by Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman in his career.

No. 25 Miami at No. 12 North Carolina

7:30 p.m. ET

Will Mario Cristobal recover from Miami’s 23-20 loss to Georgia Tech?

2018: The last time Miami defeated UNC.

3: Three of the last four games between the Tar Heels and Hurricanes have been decided by this many points.

1997: The last time UNC started a season 5-0, the second time since 1983.

55-22: North Carolina's record as a ranked team in 15 seasons under Mack Brown.

500.0: Yards per game averaged by UNC this season, which ranks ninth in the FBS.

0: The Tar Heels have not allowed any points in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium this year.

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily .]

No. 18 UCLA at No. 15 Oregon State

5:00 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

16: Number of games UCLA has won in its last 21.

No. 1: The Bruins lead the Pac-12 — and nation — with an opponent average gain of 3.74 yards per play.

12: Straight games won by UCLA when forcing multiple turnovers. The Bruins have forced multiple turnovers in four of their five games this year.

100: Oregon State is one of just five teams nationally with this success rate in the red zone.

40: The Beavers have won 10 straight games when scoring this many points. OSU is 17-1 in its last 18 games when doing so, dating back to 2016.

2001: The last time the Beavers and Bruins met with both teams ranked.

share