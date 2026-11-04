How to Watch Texas vs. Missouri: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The No. 10 Texas Longhorns visit the No. 19 Missouri Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, at noon ET from Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri. Both teams are 6-2 and 3-2 in SEC play.

Texas dropped back-to-back three-point games to Oklahoma and Florida in October and has won twice since. The Longhorns beat Ole Miss 34-27 and then rolled to a 31-3 win over Mississippi State.

Missouri is 4-0 at home and bounced back from a 31-3 loss at Ole Miss with a 34-10 win at Arkansas. The Tigers are plus-eight in turnover margin, second-best in the SEC.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Texas vs. Missouri

When: Saturday, November 7, 2026 at noon ET

Where: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field, Columbia, MO

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN Unlimited - Get the FOX One / ESPN Bundle

Players To Watch

Texas got its cleanest game of the season from Arch Manning against Mississippi State, when he completed 16 of 20 passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns. He has 15 touchdown passes and seven interceptions in eight starts.

Protection is the concern in Columbia. Manning has been sacked 24 times, and Missouri has 19 sacks of its own while allowing 226.6 passing yards per game. That leaves room to throw if the line holds up. How often Texas keeps a back in to block will show how much it trusts its front.

Big plays in the Texas passing game have come from Emmett Mosley V, who averages 16.8 yards per catch on 25 receptions. He caught all four of his targets for 98 yards and a touchdown against Mississippi State.

Missouri has forced 13 turnovers, including seven interceptions, so the deep shots have to be good ones. Mosley has 419 receiving yards, and his 62-yard catch against Florida on Oct. 17 is the longest by a Texas receiver this season. Look for Manning to test the Missouri safeties with him early.

Missouri runs through Jamal Roberts, who already has 1,005 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. He ran for 211 yards against Florida and 222 against Texas A&M in back-to-back October wins.

Ole Miss is the one defense that stopped him, holding him to 39 yards on 20 carries in a 31-3 loss. He bounced back with 138 yards and a touchdown at Arkansas. Texas allows 102.4 rushing yards per game and 17.1 points per game, so the Tigers will need him to stay ahead of the chains. His carry count in the first half is the number to track.

Only two of Austin Simmons' 240 passes have been intercepted, and that ball security has carried the Missouri passing game. He has 16 touchdown passes and threw for 340 yards against Florida and 339 at Ole Miss.

Texas brings the pass rush. The Longhorns have 26 sacks, fourth in the SEC, while Simmons has been sacked only eight times. They also allow just 170.8 passing yards per game, so Cayden Lee and his 756 receiving yards will need to win their routes quickly. Keep an eye on whether Simmons gets the ball out before the edge rush arrives.

Texas vs. Missouri Odds

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