College Football
How to Watch Miami (FL) vs. Notre Dame
College Football

How to Watch Miami (FL) vs. Notre Dame: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Nov. 7, 2026 9:06 a.m. ET

The No. 1 Miami Hurricanes visit the No. 4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. ET from Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. Miami is 8-0 and 6-0 in ACC play, while Notre Dame is 7-1.

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Miami is 4-0 on the road and leads the ACC with 534.9 yards per game. The Hurricanes won their last game, a 38-35 win at North Carolina on Oct. 31.

Notre Dame's only loss came 28-24 at BYU on Oct. 17. The Irish followed their open date with a 35-13 win over Navy and allow 13.4 points per game.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Miami vs. Notre Dame

  • When: Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, IN
  • TV: NBC
  • Stream: Peacock
  • Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Miami leads the ACC with 332.4 passing yards per game, and Darian Mensah has thrown 25 touchdowns against one interception. He completes 80.7 percent of his passes.

Notre Dame has forced 16 turnovers, including eight interceptions, so this is the real test of that ball security. Mensah has thrown three or more touchdown passes in each of his last three games, including 387 yards and four scores against Pittsburgh. His only interception came against Florida State on Oct. 17. Watch whether the Irish can make him hold the ball.

With Malachi Toney out after ankle surgery, Cooper Barkate is Miami's second-leading receiver at 28 catches for 372 yards and four touchdowns. His best day came against Clemson, with five catches for 98 yards and a score, including a 61-yarder.

Notre Dame allows only 150.8 passing yards per game. Barkate averages 13.3 yards per catch and has drawn at least three targets in seven of eight games, including five at North Carolina, where he caught four passes for 71 yards. His first-half targets are the number to track.

Notre Dame's quarterback has been sacked only twice all season and has thrown 18 touchdown passes with one interception. He threw two touchdowns in the 35-13 win over Navy.

Miami allows 251.9 passing yards per game, so there should be room to throw in South Bend. BYU is the one team that slowed him, holding him to 5.3 yards per attempt on 49 throws in the 28-24 loss. He had four touchdown passes against North Carolina and three against Stanford in October. The early possessions will show whether he can push the ball downfield.

After a 107-yard game on nine carries against Navy, Nolan James Jr. leads Notre Dame with 519 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. He scored twice and had a 52-yard run in that win.

Miami allows just 60.8 rushing yards per game, so every yard will be earned. James has scored a touchdown in each of the last four games and averages 5.8 yards per carry, while Jonaz Walton gives the Irish a second option with 477 yards. Keep an eye on how Notre Dame splits the carries if the run game stalls early.

Miami vs. Notre Dame Odds

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