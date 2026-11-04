Status Of Hurricanes WR Malachi Toney 'Uncertain' For Saturday At Notre Dame

Miami star receiver and top Heisman Trophy candidate Malachi Toney is dealing with an ankle issue that is casting some doubt over his availability for the top-ranked Hurricanes in this weekend's showdown at No. 4 Notre Dame, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

The severity of Toney's injury is unclear, the person said.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither the player nor the school released any information publicly.

Toney has dealt with ankle issues at times this season without missing any games.

If Toney is limited or unable to play, it would be a massive blow for Miami (8-0, No. 1 College Football Playoff) against Notre Dame (7-1, No. 11 CFP) — which has the nation's top-ranked defense. Among all Football Bowl Subdivision players entering this week, Toney is second with 73 catches, tied for second with 13 touchdown receptions and third with 1,027 receiving yards.

"He's as good as anyone you'll see," Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said earlier this week.

This Miami-Notre Dame game — a rematch of a Week 1 game a year ago won by Miami, an outcome that ultimately got the Hurricanes the last at-large berth into the CFP field and kept the Irish out of the playoff — has been touted for months as a showdown between great teams. It was also supposed to be a showdown of elite talent, especially the presumed matchup between Toney and Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore.

Toney is responsible for 35% of Miami's catches, 39% of its receiving yards and 46% of its touchdown receptions this season. An All-American last year as a freshman, he and Miami quarterback Darian Mensah are among the Heisman favorites this season with the Hurricanes among the national leaders in a slew of offensive categories.

Toney has not missed a game in his Miami career, appearing in all 24 of the Hurricanes' contests since he enrolled. He led the nation with 109 catches last season and is already just 18 away from matching the Miami all-time record of 200 — set by Xavier Restrepo over five seasons. Toney is in just his second year at Miami.

He broke the Hurricanes' record for receiving yards in a game with 234 in this season's opening win at Stanford, then broke the school record for receptions in a game with 16 against Pitt last month. Toney's 2,238 receiving yards ranks sixth all-time at Miami, and his 23 career receiving touchdowns are three shy of matching Michael Irvin's school record.

Reporting by the Associated Press.