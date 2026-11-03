Oregon's Dan Lanning Faces Game-Planning Nightmare: Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith

Oregon vs. Ohio State may not be the season's marquee matchup, but that doesn’t mean Dan Lanning’s game plan against Jeremiah Smith will be any easier.

The Ducks head back to Columbus to face the No. 11 Buckeyes. Although 5-3 Oregon is out of College Football Playoff contention, and Ohio State suffered its second loss to USC in Week 9, the talent matchup on the field will still be must-watch football.

Smith is arguably the best wide receiver in college football this season, and has amassed multiple career milestones before the season’s halfway mark. In a Week 5 win over Iowa, Smith clinched the Buckeyes’ wide receiver ‘triple crown,’ securing the program's lead in receiving touchdowns, receiving yards and receptions. In addition to his program records, he’s also the Big Ten all-time leader in receiving touchdowns with 40.

With this exceptional résumé in mind ahead of Week 10, Lanning made his thoughts clear on what Smith brings to the table against the Ducks.

"You have to know where he's at at all times; he's dynamic in every phase. I think our players are excited to take on that challenge. But defending a guy like him is a real challenge," Lanning said.

Despite the Buckeyes' second loss, Smith has still produced even without star quarterback Julian Sayin.

Sayin injured his throwing arm in the Buckeyes' win over Indiana, and it was announced that he'd be out indefinitely. A big part of what highlighted Smith's talent was his connection with Sayin throughout the season and the chemistry the duo built in their second season together. However, even with backup quarterback Luke Fahey under center, Smith's talent should be enough to guide the Buckeyes to a successful end of the regular season.

As for Smith's numbers through eight regular season games, he leads the Big Ten in receiving yards with 1,067, with Indiana’s Charlie Becker trailing with 865, 13 touchdowns, and 62 receptions.

Beyond preparing the Ducks’ defense to face someone as dynamic as Smith, Lanning also emphasized the level Smith has been playing at for the last two seasons.

"He's certainly pro-ready. I think anybody that's played against him already would tell you that he probably was two years ago, right? So he certainly is now," Lanning said.

Smith's 2026 campaign has earned him Heisman Trophy buzz and a No. 1 overall selection in the 2027 NFL Draft, if he declares. Now, Smith and the Buckeyes host the Ducks as they avoid a third loss of the season and keep their CFP hopes alive.