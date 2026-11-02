Michigan Names Starting QB For Michigan State Game And 'Foreseeable Future'

Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham said quarterback Tommy Carr will take the first snap against Michigan State, naming the freshman a starter for the first time in advance of a game at his weekly news conference on Monday.

Per the Athletic, Whittingham said that Carr would be the Wolverines' starting quarterback not just against the Spartans, but for the "foreseeable future," citing his success against Rutgers that, over a full season, would have him as one of the top QBs in the country.

Carr was 22 of 27 for 266 yards with one touchdown and ran for 54 yards with two scores in a 28-21 win at Rutgers (2-6 overall, 1-4 in Big Ten play) last Saturday.

Tommy Carr used his arm and his legs to push Michigan past Rutgers on Saturday in B1G play. (Photo by Mark Smith/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Whittingham benched Bryce Underwood at halftime in a game last month against Penn State and Carr led the Wolverines to a win over the Nittany Lions. He made his first career start against then-No. 6 Indiana, throwing an interception and losing a fumble in a 13-6 loss in overtime.

Across four games, Carr has completed 72.1% of his passes for 503 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He has also rushed for 114 yards on 33 attempts, scoring another three touchdowns.

Carr is the grandson of College Football Hall of Famers Lloyd Carr and Tom Curtis and the brother of Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr.

Michigan (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) hosts the rival Spartans (2-5, 0-4) on Saturday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.