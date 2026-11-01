Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's 2026 College Football Top 10 — Week 10

For the first time in a long time, Ohio State is not in my top 10 — and that wasn't the only Big Ten team to take a dip.

Here are my latest college football rankings, with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

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10. Alabama

Last Week: Not Ranked

To Make CFP: -280

Title Odds: +1100

I could make a case for about a half dozen teams here right now, but given current team composition, the Tide's best is better than the other teams I was considering. Either way, Alabama will confirm or deny those beliefs based on how it fares on Saturday afternoon in Baton Rouge. I’m still not sold on the offensive line or running game, but everyone is flawed.

Last Week: 4

To Make CFP: -1000

Title Odds: +1000

I can’t believe Indiana is slotted here, but the defense is still excellent despite the myriad of quarterback issues right now. It’s pretty obvious Josh Hoover has been playing hurt for weeks, and we’ll see what happens after the idle week. The charmed-life wins did continue, with a miracle 60-yard field goal to send the game against Minnesota to overtime, despite some shaky end-of-game management by Curt Cignetti. IU could win the Big Ten, not reach the Big Ten Championship Game, make the CFP or miss it. It is all on the table.

8. LSU

Last Week: 9

To Make CFP: -186

Title Odds: +810

I get anyone who disagrees with this ranking. After all, LSU lost to the only currently-ranked teams it has faced. There is an opportunity to change that in the next three weeks — Bama, Texas and at Tennessee. The Tigers are getting healthier, and I think it makes them extremely dangerous. This is probably the highest variance team out there. If LSU won the next three, I wouldn't be surprised, and if it lost the next three, I wouldn't be surprised either.

7. BYU

Last Week: 5

To Make CFP: +170

Title Odds: +7400

That was the type of performance I expected from BYU after the last couple of weeks, coupled with the game at Utah coming this week. That win over Notre Dame carries a lot of weight and BYU is in a good spot as a result. A Notre Dame win over Miami strengthens that win, and an Irish loss means BYU is 100 percent ahead of the Irish in the pecking order. The Cougars could really use LJ Martin back.

6. Ole Miss

Last Week: NR

To Make CFP: -150

Title Odds: +1800

If the Rebels beat Georgia, 10-2 is very likely in the cards. This will probably be the team nobody wants to play in the CFP solely because of how dangerous Trinidad Chambliss can be.

5. Texas

Last Week: 7

To Make CFP: -150

Title Odds: +1050

This feels really high, but I think the Longhorns are better than everyone beneath them. Like the rest of the field, they have injuries, but they have three really good wins. And the losses? Well, they were big-time, self-inflicted debacles. The next two weeks determine the Longhorns' fate. Get a split at Missouri and LSU, and that should be good enough to get Texas into the CFP. Win both and they are certainly in. That number (-2.5) is really low at Missouri. Leads me to think Texas could be in trouble here.

Last Week: 6

To Make CFP: -550

Title Odds: +550

It was a pretty ugly first half against Navy, but the Irish were never really in jeopardy of losing. The performance was understandable given Notre Dame had an off week since the loss at BYU, will face Miami next week, is nursing a ton of injuries on defense, and facing a service academy can be a little tricky. Now we get the game everyone has been waiting for. Can the Irish get a big regular-season win to cement a spot in the CFP, or will the college football world again debate a 10-2 Notre Dame’s worthiness for a Playoff bid?

3. Utah

Last Week: 10

To Make CFP: -240

Title Odds: +3000

The Utes did to Cincinnati what I thought Texas Tech would do to the Bearcats the week prior. Given there was no look-ahead to the BYU game makes what the Utes did even more impressive. It was just complete domination. A win here pretty much puts the Utes in the Big 12 title game, considering, after a trip to Arizona, they have TCU and West Virginia.

Last Week: 2

To Make CFP: -6000

Title Odds: +350

The Georgia defense dominated whatever QB Florida threw at it and looked like the unit we’re used to seeing from a Kirby Smart team. Ole Miss in Oxford awaits. The Rebels have been a big problem for the Bulldogs, beating them in Oxford two years ago, beating them last year in the CFP, and carrying a lead into the fourth quarter in Athens last year in the regular season. This will be a huge step up from what UGA faced last week, and that’s reflected in the odds, as Georgia is only a field-goal favorite.

Last Week: 1

To Make CFP: -6000

Title Odds: +620

It wasn't pretty on defense, but Miami did what a lot of teams haven't been able to do on a day it wasn't at its best — survive. Bill Belichick and Bobby Petrino had the Miami defense in a blender all night long, but finally, the Canes made one play in the fourth quarter to get the key turnover they needed to get a two-score cushion. Offensively, Darian Mensah’s recognition regarding when to run was huge, and on a night where UNC was intent on taking away Malachi Toney, Cooper Barkate came up big. Elija Lofton also arguably had the biggest reception of the night. Oh, and Toney, he still scored twice. No. 1 will be a dog against the first ranked team it will face this season — just like it was last year when it beat Notre Dame — and that’s probably the way Mario Cristobal and the Canes like it.