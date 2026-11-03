Demond Williams Jr. Expected To Be Washington's Starting QB Vs. Penn State

Demond Williams Jr.’s time away from being Washington’s starting quarterback did not last long.

Washington head coach Jedd Fisch said Monday that, barring any lingering injury issues, the junior out of Chandler, Arizona, would start the Huskies’ home game against Penn State on Saturday.

The move follows Washington’s 17-10 win at Nebraska this past weekend when Williams came off the bench in the fourth quarter and led the Huskies — who had managed just three points in the first three quarters — to an improbable comeback victory.

Demond Williams Jr. was Washington's starting QB, until a fractured rib interrupted his season. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Williams finished 7 for 13 passing for 99 yards. No play was bigger than a 24-yard completion to Chris Lawson on a fourth-and-18 play with 1:42 remaining. That set up a 25-yard touchdown pass to Lawson on a catch-and-run two plays later.

"If Demond is feeling good, I don’t see why he wouldn’t play and start," Fisch said. "… He took some hits in that game, so we’ve got to make sure that he’s good to go and that he feels right. If he feels right, hopefully we can play off the momentum of the fourth quarter."

Williams had been out since halftime of Washington’s 41-24 loss to Iowa on Oct. 9, when he suffered a fractured rib on the Huskies’ final drive of a first half. He had thrown for 69 yards and was sacked four times.

Transfer Elijah Brown replaced Williams and threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns, and then went 21 for 27 for 302 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in the Huskies’ 38-26 win at Purdue on Oct. 16 while Williams continued to recover.

When he was injured, Williams had a 145.7 quarterback rating to begin the year, which ranked 10th in the Big Ten.

Fisch didn’t name a starter coming out of Washington’s bye week, saying only that both quarterbacks would be available.

Brown ended up getting his second straight start, but the UW offense struggled against Nebraska’s defense. Brown went 19 for 30 for 136 yards in the first quarters.

Fisch put Williams in to provide a spark, and that’s just what happened. Now, the Huskies will see if he can continue to do so.

Reporting by The Associated Press.