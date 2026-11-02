No. 4 Notre Dame Rules Out Leading Tackler For Showdown Against No. 1 Miami

An injured right ankle will keep Notre Dame starting linebacker Drayk Bowen out of Saturday's big showdown between the fourth-ranked Fighting Irish and No. 1 Miami.

The announcement came Monday when Notre Dame released its injury report.

Bowen, a senior in his fourth year with the Fighting Irish, has been a key player on the defense not just because of his stats but because he also wears the radio helmet that allows him to relay the defensive coordinator's play calls from the sideline to his teammates on the field.

Drayk Bowen has recorded a team-high 45 tackles for Notre Dame, as well as scoring a touchdown on a fumble recovery. (Photo by Michael Miller/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

But coach Marcus Freeman downplayed the significance of not having his green-dot guy for Notre Dame's biggest game of the season.

"Really, the coach-to-player communication is just more of a backup," Freeman said. "But I'm expecting the stadium to be so loud that the coach-to-player communication ain't helping anybody but the person who has the helmet on."

Bowen leads the Irish with 45 tackles this season. His two pass breakups also are tied for third on the team, and he has one fumble recovery.

Notre Dame (7-1) is ranked fourth in the Associated Press poll and in Joel Klatt's rankings, and No. 3 in RJ Young's rankings. The Hurricanes (8-0 overall, 6-0 in ACC play) are the No. 1 team in the country in all three rankings. As Klatt has detailed, this matchup has major implications for both teams as far as the College Football Playoff is concerned.

"Miami, I think their bye is on the line at Notre Dame, and I think Notre Dame's possible playoff life is on the line."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.