The Cincinnati Bearcats visit the No. 10 BYU Cougars on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. ET from LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

Cincinnati is 6-5 and BYU is 9-2 going into the regular-season finale.

Cincinnati snapped a three-game losing streak in Week 13 with a 35-28 win over Colorado. Cole Tabb scored four touchdowns in the win. BYU needed three overtimes to win 31-29 at Kansas in Week 13.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. BYU

When: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, Utah

TV: FOX

Stream: $4.99 for 1 month on FOX One

Players To Watch

Week 13 was a four-touchdown day for Cole Tabb, who ran 23 times for 120 yards and caught seven passes for 110 more against Colorado. He has 1,097 rushing yards at 8.4 per carry this season, plus 35 catches for 369 yards.

BYU allows 105.2 rushing yards per game, a top-25 run defense. Tabb's work as a receiver moves him away from that front, and his six touchdown catches give Cincinnati a way to reach the end zone without running straight into it.

Cincinnati has thrown three interceptions in 285 attempts with JC French IV at quarterback. He completes 68.1% of his passes for 2,295 yards and 18 touchdowns, and he has run for 392 yards and nine more scores. Against Colorado in Week 13 he went 18 of 19 for 208 yards and two touchdowns.

BYU has forced 14 turnovers, most of them interceptions. Cincinnati has given the ball away 10 times all season, and French's care with the football takes away the short fields the Cougars have fed on.

BYU leaned on its quarterback's legs in the triple-overtime win at Kansas, where Bear Bachmeier ran 18 times for 59 yards and two touchdowns, adding 173 passing yards on 15-of-26 throwing. His 12 rushing touchdowns come on 121 carries for 508 yards, and he has thrown for 2,299 yards with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Cincinnati gives up 175.5 rushing yards per game and 4.92 per carry. Bachmeier's designed runs hit that front first, and a Bearcats pass defense that ranks near the bottom of the FBS waits behind it.

Seven games have produced 539 rushing yards for LJ Martin, who runs at 6.6 per carry with five touchdowns. He handled 25 carries for 127 yards and a score in the Week 13 win at Kansas, giving BYU a second ground option next to its quarterback.

Cincinnati has allowed 21 rushing touchdowns and ranks in the bottom five nationally in total defense at 453.8 yards per game. Martin's per-carry rate gives the Cougars a steady runner against a defense that has given up yards in bulk all season.

Cincinnati vs. BYU Odds

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