Heisman Watch: Blake Corum runs wild, Bryce Young makes strong return

The Ohio State Buckeyes and leading Heisman Trophy candidate C.J. Stroud were idle in Week 7, leaving the stage open for the competition to shine — and a handful took advantage of the opportunity.

Michigan running back Blake Corum was dominant in the No. 5 Wolverines' impressive victory over No. 10 Penn State, something that Jim Harbaugh has been able to rely on throughout this season.

But he wasn't alone. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was brilliant against two Heisman candidates for Alabama — reigning winner Bryce Young and Jahmyr Gibbs — not only outplaying them but coming away with a victory.

The question now is where Stroud stands when he returns to action next week. Has the competition closed the gap?

See how the leading Heisman candidates heading into Week 7 fared Saturday.

Note: Players are ranked by FOX Bet odds entering Week 7.

1. Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud +160 ( bet $10 to win $26 total )

Stroud and the Buckeyes were idle.

Week 6 rank: 1

Trending: Steady.

Next: Vs. Iowa on Oct. 22.

2. USC QB Caleb Williams +500 ( bet $10 to win $60 total )

Williams only completed 60% of his passes in a 43-42 loss to Utah. But that's in part because he was so aggressive, consistently going to the home run. The signal-caller went for 381 yards through the air, good for 9.1 yards per attempt. Five of those completions also ended up as touchdowns, and Williams didn't turn it over once.

Caleb Williams shreds Utah's defense USC quarterback tosses a beautiful TD pass to help the Trojans grab an early 21-7 lead against the Utes.

Week 6 rank: 2

Trending: Steady.

Next: At Arizona on Oct. 29.

3. Alabama QB Bryce Young +800 ( bet $10 to win $90 total )

Young returned from injury and was brilliant against Tennessee. The defending Heisman winner completed 35 of 52 passes for 455 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Will voters ding him because the Tide actually lost the game to the Vols, 52-49? They might, though that seems unfair given that he doesn't play on the defensive side of the ball.

Week 6 rank: 3.

Trending: Steady.

Next: Vs. Mississippi State on Oct. 22.

4: Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker +1200 ( bet $10 to win $130 total )

Hooker started the season outside the top 10 on this list, but his brilliant play has led to a rapid rise, and he's threatening to move into the top three here if anybody slips up — or perhaps even if they don't.

Against Alabama, the dynamic senior completed 21 of 31 pass attempts for 385 yards, five touchdowns and one interception — his first since Nov. 13 of last season against Georgia. That was a streak of 261 pass attempts without a pick. Hooker also rushed the ball 14 times for 56 yards. How does anyone defend this guy?

Week 6 rank: 4

Trending: Up.

Next: Vs. UT Martin on Oct. 22.

T5. Michigan RB Blake Corum +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

The Wolverines faced their biggest challenge of the season on Saturday against No. 10 Penn State, and Corum came up big. The junior carried the ball 28 times for 166 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and he always seemed to come up big when Michigan needed a play.

Corum's 61-yard scoring dash in the third quarter, his second TD of the day, put the Wolverines up 14 on the way to a 41-17 victory.

Blake Corum notches his second TD of the day Blake Corum gets his second score of the game on a 61-yard run against Penn State.

Week 6 rank: T5

Trending: Up.

Next: Vs. Michigan State on Oct. 29.

T5. Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Martinez and Kansas State were idle.

Week 6 rank: T5

Trending: Down.

Next: At TCU on Oct. 22.

T7. Georgia QB Stetson Bennett +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Vanderbilt was overmatched in Saturday's 55-0 loss to Georgia — that's not news to anyone. But it's no small thing that Bennett was so efficient even against such an opponent, as he has not been at his best over the past few weeks.

The offensive leader of the defending national champs was brilliant from the start this week, though, ultimately completing 24 of 30 passes for 289 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Week 6 rank: T7

Trending: Up.

Next: Vs. Florida on Oct. 22.

T7. Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs +2000 ( bet $10 to win $210 total )

Like Bryce Young (see above), Gibbs could take a hit in this race given that his Tide lost to Alabama. Like with Young, that would be unfair.

Gibbs was a brilliant all-purpose weapon. The junior running back carried the ball 24 times for 103 yards and three touchdowns. He caught five passes for 48 yards. He returned three kickoffs 58 yards. The only thing he didn't do, unfortunately for Bama, was play on the defensive side.

Week 6 rank: T7

Trending: Up.

Next: Vs. Mississippi State on Oct. 22.

9: Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei +2200 ( bet $10 to win $230 total )

Uiagalelei completed 15 of 23 for 203 yards and three touchdowns — without an interception — and rushed for 26 yards and another score as the Tigers edged Florida State, 34-28, to remain undefeated.

Week 6 rank: 9

Trending: Down.

Next: Vs. Syracuse on Oct. 22.

10. North Carolina QB Drake Maye +3500 ( bet $10 to win $360 total )

There might not be a more entertaining team in the country than the Tar Heels, and Maye is a big reason for that. The freshman QB led a dramatic late drive Saturday, tossing a TD with 16 seconds left to beat rival Duke, 38-35 to improve to 6-1.

It was one of three touchdown passes for Maye, who passed for 380 yards. He added 70 yards on the ground, but did lose two fumbles.

Week 6 rank: 10

Trending: Up.

Next: Vs. Pittsburgh on Oct. 29.

