Cam Rising gives No. 20 Utah the lift it needs to stun No. 7 USC

By Bryan Fischer

FOX Sports College Football Writer



SALT LAKE CITY — Cam Rising was back where he had been before.

Needing a score with the clock ticking down, the Utah quarterback knew what it was like to get to the brink of a big win and experience heartbreak.

In the season opener against Florida, Rising was picked off on the 6-yard line after leading a masterful drive into the red zone. The loss colored the Utes' season as an initial disappointment given the opportunity on the road at an SEC opponent. The frustration in the program was further cemented in a lackluster effort getting blown out at UCLA last week.

Against No. 7 USC and in front of a record crowd at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday night, however, Rising didn’t let history repeat itself. Instead, he authored an improbable 43-42 comeback that injected new life into the Pac-12 title race and allowed the reigning champions a sliver of hope at getting back to Las Vegas come December.

"Well, that certainly has to go down as one of the most exciting games in Rice-Eccles history," Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. "Cam Rising is a competitor, a warrior, you name it."

To say Rising did it all might be an understatement. He ran for a team-high 60 yards and three touchdowns, including the eventual game-winner with 48 seconds left and the ensuing two-point conversion. He passed for 415 yards and two scores, as well. For good measure, he also caught a pass for nine yards on a night that was drawing far more attention to his opposite number.

Perhaps that’s the result of Rising not having four quarters full of ‘wow’ moments like USC signal-caller Caleb Williams did. No matter, Rising walked off the turf with the only stat that matters — a notch in the win column.

It didn’t hurt Rising’s performance that he had a tight end in Dalton Kincaid who was constantly running free against a cardinal and gold defense that lead the country in sacks and turnover margin coming in. The senior caught all 15 passes thrown his way to the tune of 217 yards, not to mention a touchdown in the third quarter that tied the game after the Utes had been staring at a two-score deficit.

And if Kincaid wasn’t rumbling down the field to move the sticks, he was frequently drawing numerous defensive flags to extend drives, too.

As a result, Utah draws level with USC at 3-1 in conference play, leaving No. 11 UCLA and No. 12 Oregon as the conference's only undefeated teams. The Bruins and Ducks will meet in Eugene next week, guaranteeing that one of them will be knocked from those ranks.

The field-storm-producing comeback was all the more magical for the home side, considering what they were up against in a USC team eying a spot in the College Football Playoff amid a hot start to the Lincoln Riley era in Los Angeles.

Williams’ numbers in the end — 25-for-42 for 381 yards and five touchdowns, plus 57 yards rushing — may not have been quite as stellar as Rising’s, but they were indicative of his ability to carry the Trojans down the field when things were not going to script. The Heisman Trophy contender opened the game with three straight trips to the end zone, including a second-quarter score that saw him pirouette out of a sack, backpedal like a 1950s quarterback and eventually buy enough time to hit freshman Kyron Hudson.

In the end, it wasn’t enough at one of the Pac-12’s least hospitable venues as the home side won their 12th straight at Rice-Eccles.

Bryan Fischer is a college football writer for FOX Sports. He has been covering college athletics for nearly two decades at outlets such as NBC Sports, CBS Sports, Yahoo! Sports and NFL.com among others. Follow him on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

