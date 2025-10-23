FOX Super 6 Contest: Geoff Schwartz's College Football Week 9 Picks, Predictions

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching college football Week 9 with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

How do you play? Enter the college football Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I have you covered this week.

Read below for my thoughts on college football Week 9.

1. Which team will score the MOST TOUCHDOWNS?

No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, No. 6 Oregon Ducks, No. 10 Vanderbilt Commodores, No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies

Put me down for Oregon. The Ducks are facing a Wisconsin team that can't stop anyone. I expect them to run all over the Badgers and score a lot this weekend.

Prediction: No. 6 Oregon Ducks

2. Which BIG TEN QB will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Demond Williams, Luke Altmyer, Dylan Raiola, Fernando Mendoza

I like what Mendoza and the Hoosiers are doing this season. I noted in my weekly column that he's completing 73.5% of his passes with 23 touchdowns and just two interceptions. And he's got a fantastic group of receivers.

Prediction: Fernando Mendoza

3. Which BIG 12 team will allow the FEWEST RUSHING YARDS?

No. 24 Arizona State Sun Devils, No. 11 BYU Cougars, No. 21 Cincinnati Bearcats, Iowa State Cyclones

I like BYU in this spot. The Cougars, at 7-0, are showing every week that they've got something to prove. Watch out for BYU's defense to stop the Cyclones' run.

4. Rank these teams by AP POLL RANKING after the new poll is released on Sunday 10/26 (highest to lowest):

No. 15 Missouri Tigers, No. 10 Vanderbilt Commodores, No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners, No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels

Wow, this is a fun one. Let's see. I believe Vandy will beat Mizzou and Ole Miss will get past OU. With that in mind, here's my projected new order for next week's AP Poll …

Prediction: Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Oklahoma

5. How many POINTS will Indiana score vs. UCLA?

0-39, 39-43, 43-47, 47-55+

I'm going to reference my weekly column again because I talked about how UCLA is going to be in a world of trouble facing the red-hot Hoosiers. The only saving grace the Bruins might get is if Indiana gets up big in the first half and then takes the foot off the gas with the second team after halftime.

Prediction: 43-47

6. What will be the outcome of the "Big Noon Kickoff" BIG TEN battle on FOX?

UCLA Bruins win or lose by 25 points or fewer OR Indiana Hoosiers win by 26 points or more

As noted above, UCLA is in a world of trouble. The Bruins' winning streak stops here.

Prediction: Indiana Hoosiers win by 26 points or more

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Indiana 47, UCLA 14

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .