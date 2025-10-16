FOX Super 6 Contest: Geoff Schwartz's College Football Week 8 Picks, Predictions

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching college football Week 8 with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

How do you play? Enter the college football Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I have you covered this week.

Read below for my thoughts on college football Week 8.

1. Which QB will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Jayden Maiava, Joey Aguilar, Demond Williams, Bear Bachmeier

Time to shine, Jayden Maiava. The Trojans travel to South Bend for what will end up being their toughest test of the season so far. They have one of the most electric offenses in the country, and I believe we see Maiava step onto this huge stage with a monster game.

Prediction: Jayden Maiava

2. Rank the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS (highest to lowest)

No. 20 USC Trojans, No. 13 Fighting Irish, No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers, No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide

Again, I'm high on SC because of the Trojans' elite offense. And then, in that Bama-Tennessee matchup, I expect Ty Simpson to put on a show like the Heisman contender he's proving to be every week.

Prediction: USC, Alabama, Tennessee, Notre Dame

3. Which player will have the MOST RUSHING YARDS?

Justice Haynes, LJ Martin, Waymond Jordan, DeSean Bishop

In my weekly column, you'll see that I'm on Michigan to have a bounce-back game. However, Haynes' health is still a big question mark after getting injured in Michigan's loss to SC. And speaking of SC, I do like the idea of Jordan having a big night when the Trojans face Notre Dame.

Prediction: Waymond Jordan

4. Which team will score the MOST TOUCHDOWNS?

No. 23 Utah Utes, No. 15 BYU Cougars, No. 24 Cincinnati Bearcats, New Mexico Lobos

The Utes are favored, and I do think they win — even if they don't end up covering the spread. But the Bearcats and Lobos could both score a lot of touchdowns, considering they're playing opponents that they should easily run off the field.

Prediction: Cincinnati Bearcats

5. How many TOTAL COMBINED PASSING YARDS will there be in the Utah-BYU game?

0-380, 380-420, 420-460, 460-500+

Total combined passing yards between these two squads? Let's take a shot in the dark here! Show us what you got, Devon Dampier and Bear Bachmeier.

Prediction: 380-420

6. What will be the outcome of this Big 12 Top 25 battle?

No. 23 Utah Utes win by 4 points or more OR No. 15 BYU Cougars win or lose by 3 points or fewer

This game could be close for a stretch. Heck, BYU might even come out blazing. But ultimately, I have the Utes winning this one.

Prediction: Utes win by 4 points or more

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Utah 37, BYU 31

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .