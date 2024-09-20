College Football FOX Super 6 contest: Geoff Schwartz's college football Week 4 picks Updated Sep. 20, 2024 2:42 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 4 of the college football season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the college football Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

ADVERTISEMENT

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I have you covered this week.

Read below for my thoughts on Week 4, which can be seen on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Let's dive into the questions and predictions below.

1. Which Heisman hopeful QB will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Jaxson Dart, Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, Miller Moss

Cam Ward is one of four quarterbacks in FBS with over 1,000 pass yards, and also leads the country with 11 passing touchdowns. The Hurricanes quarterback is leading a new-look Miami that is already garnering playoff talk. He's facing a South Florida defense that gave Alabama a scare earlier this season, but I think Ward and Miami come out of the gates early and continue their stellar play. Dart is also a good play here as they face a Georgia Southern team that lost to Boise State and barely beat Nevada.

Prediction: Cam Ward

2. Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS (highest to lowest):

Baylor, Colorado, Tennessee, Oklahoma

Tennessee put up a whopping 71 points against Kent State last week, and has an offense that is spearheaded by Heisman sleeper Nico Iamaleava. Oklahoma has only allowed 34 points in three games this season, but this has the makings for a shootout with the Sooners making their conference debut in an SEC game. Baylor and Colorado should be a close game between two similar defenses.

Prediction: Tennessee, Baylor, Oklahoma, Colorado

3. Who will have the MOST RUSHING YARDS?

Omarion Hampton, Cam Skattebo, A.J. Turner, John Mateer

Omarion Hampton could arguably be the most talented running back in all of college football. He's one of four players in FBS with over 400 rush yards and faces a James Madison that had 13 players leave to Indiana along with head coach Curt Cignetti. The Dukes squeaked out a seven-point win against FCS opponent Gardner-Webb last week and played a Charlotte squad in their opener, with the latter losing to the Tar Heels by 18 earlier in the season. Skattebo also works here, as he faces a Texas Tech defense that gave up 51 points to Abilene Christian in the season opener.

Prediction: Omarion Hampton

4. Will the TOTAL SCORE of the UTAH@OKST game be OVER or UNDER 51.5 points?

52 points or more, 51 points or fewer

These two teams are allowing a combined 31.3 points per game and both walk into the matchup undefeated at 3-0. Anything over 45 points in this game seems too high considering the Utes have held five straight opponents under 21 points, dating back to last season. I think Kyle Whittingham's squad comes out victorious here behind a stingy defense that will hold Mike Gundy's offense to under 21 points.

Prediction: 51 points or fewer

5. Order by who will have the MOST RECEIVING YARDS (highest to lowest)

Tre Harris, Andrew Armstrong, Jeremiah Smith, Tai Felton

I know Ole Miss plays Georgia Southern, and I know that Maryland plays an FCS opponent in Villanova, but Jeremiah Smith is just that good. The true freshman had 92 receiving yards in his first college game ever against Akron, 119 in his second game against Western Michigan, and I think he eclipses the 150 mark easily against a Marshall team that's coming off a 17-point loss to Virginia Tech. Harris and Felton rank third and fourth respectively in receiving yards in FBS, so both are great plays here as well.

Prediction: Jeremiah Smith, Tre Harris, Tai Felton, Andrew Armstrong

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Marshall to win or lose by 39 points or fewer OR Ohio State to win by 40 points or more

Ohio State ranks first in the country in total pass yards allowed (201), first in total rush yards allowed (75), first in scoring defense (3.0), and fourth in points per game scored (54.0). The Buckeyes cruise to a big win here.

Prediction: Ohio State to win by 40 points or more

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share