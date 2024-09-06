College Football FOX Super 6 contest: Geoff Schwartz's college football Week 2 picks Updated Sep. 6, 2024 11:24 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 2 of the college football season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the college football Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I have you covered this week.

Read below for my thoughts on Week 2, which can be seen on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Let's dive into the questions and predictions below.

1. Which player will throw for the most PASSING YARDS?

Shedeur Sanders, Quinn Ewers, Will Howard, Drew Allar

Sanders and Ewers are in for tough contests against Nebraska and Michigan, respectively. With that, the Buffs have shown a propensity to throw … a lot. In 11 starts last season, Sanders attempted 40 or more passes seven times. In Week 1 of this season, he threw 34 times and racked up 445 yards. Furthermore, Colorado only rushed the ball 23 times for 59 yards. In short, Sanders will pass a lot, as his arm will be crucial to an upset win.

Prediction: Shedeur Sanders

2. Will the TOTAL SCORE of the Baylor-Utah game be OVER or UNDER 53.5 points?

Baylor and Utah put up a combined 94 points last week … against Tarleton and Southern Utah, respectively. This weekend figures to be at least somewhat of a stiffer test for the 11th-ranked Utes, even though they are a huge favorite. Let's go with the Over, assuming Utah looks to make a statement at home while the Bears at least hold their own.

Prediction: Over 53.5 points scored

3. Order the following by who will have the most RUSHING YARDS (highest to lowest)

Quinshon Judkins, Jadyn Ott, Ollie Gordon II, Nicholas Singleton

Ott might be suffering from a lingering ankle issue after a sprain last week, and Judkins shares carries with TreVeyon Henderson. Gordon is key to Oklahoma State's offensive attack, and saw 28 carries last week, which he turned into 126 yards and three scores. OSU's opponent, Arkansas, only gave up seven rushing yards last week, but it was against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Let's bet on Oklahoma State forcing the ground game.

Prediction: Ollie Gordon II, Nicholas Singleton, Quinshon Judkins, Jadyn Ott

4. Which team will score the most TOTAL TDs this week?

Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, USC

Georgia is the top-ranked team in the nation, and it hosts Tennessee Tech. Tennessee Tech gave up 32 points to Middle Tennessee last week. Georgia scored 34 points on then No. 14 Clemson in Week 1. Catching my drift?

Prediction: Georgia

5. Order the following by who will have the most RECEIVING YARDS (highest to lowest)

Dijon Stanley, Colston Loveland, Tetairoa McMillan, Isaiah Bond

Have you guys gotten a glimpse of McMillan? He's a stud for Arizona. How much of a stud? Last week, he caught 10 balls for 304 yards and four scores. Even receivers can be in the zone, and it appears he's already in one. I'll bet on him to be locked in again.

Prediction: Tetairoa McMillan, Dijon Stanley, Isaiah Bond, Colston Loveland

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Texas to win by 8 points or more OR Michigan to win, or lose by 7 points or fewer

Michigan did not look great against Fresno State in their opener, while Texas put on a 52-0 showing against Colorado State. Quinn Ewers looks like one of the best quarterbacks in the country while the Wolverines are starting a former walk-on in Davis Warren. This one could be close, but ultimately I think Texas wins easily.

Prediction: Texas

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: 20-17

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

