College Football FOX Super 6 contest: Geoff Schwartz's college football Week 11 picks Updated Nov. 8, 2024 12:41 p.m. ET

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 11 of the college football season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

How do you play? Enter the college football Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I have you covered this week.

Read below for my thoughts on Week 11, which can be seen on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Let's dive into the questions and predictions below.

1. Which player will throw for the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Josh Hoover, Shedeur Sanders, Garrett Nussmeier, Jalen Kitna

All of these guys can flat out sling it, with each ranking in the top 10 of FBS in passing yards per game. Nussmeier leads the pack with 328.4 per outing, good for fifth-best in the country. But he faces a solid Alabama defense that has 11 interceptions on the year — tied for the second-most in the SEC. Still, I'm going to go with Sanders, who is averaging 323.9 pass yards per game and faces a Texas Tech defense that is allowing 307.2 to opposing quarterbacks — the second-most of any team in FBS (trailing only Tulsa).

Prediction: Shedeur Sanders

2. Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS (highest to lowest):

Alabama, LSU, Maryland, Oregon

The Crimson Tide average the most points per game of this group at 37.6 and are in somewhat of a must-win scenario, considering they already have two losses on the season. The Tigers gave up 242 rushing yards in their 15-point loss to Texas A&M, and I think Jalen Milroe will be a handful for them this week. Oregon will likely go up a lot very early against Maryland (hence the 24.5-point spread), which makes me think the Ducks will slow down in the second half with a big lead. I like Alabama to score the most in what should be a shootout between two high-powered offenses.

Prediction: Alabama, LSU, Oregon, Maryland

3. Who will have the MOST RECEIVING YARDS?

Jack Bech, Travis Hunter, Jaylin Noel, Mac Dalena

I mentioned above that Colorado will take on one of the worst pass defenses in the country in Texas Tech, so Hunter makes a ton of sense here. He's fresh off a bye week and had a career-high 153 receiving yards against Cincinnati in his last outing. He's Sanders' go-to target and that won't change anytime soon. Bech is also a smart play here, as he has 923 receiving yards on the year already (good for the fifth-most in FBS) and faces an Oklahoma State defense that is giving up 255 pass yards per game.

Prediction: Travis Hunter

4. Which underdog will WIN this week?

Ole Miss, LSU, Utah, None (all three teams will lose)

Georgia is holding opponents to 17.3 points per game (fourth-best mark in the SEC), so it's really hard to pick against the Bulldogs, even with that game taking place in Oxford. LSU and Bama should be a shootout like I mentioned, but I think Kalen DeBoer gets a big win on the road to keep the Tide's CFP hopes alive. Utah is on a four-game losing streak and lost starting quarterback Cam Rising for the year, so I'm not sure if it will get it done either in a rivalry matchup against BYU.

Prediction: None (all three teams will lose)

5. Order the players by who will have the MOST RUSHING YARDS (highest to lowest):

Quinshon Judkins, Phil Mafah, Kanye Udoh, Jordan James

Judkins is an absolute beast and faces a Purdue team that is giving up 203.3 rushing yards per game (14th-most in FBS). However, he splits carries with TreVeyon Henderson and could get pulled early in what should be a blowout for the Buckeyes. I think the same applies to Jordan James, who faces a mediocre Maryland defense this week. Between Mafah and Udoh, I like the Army running back to go over 100 for his third straight game against a North Texas defense that allows 177.4 rushing yards per game. Did I mention the Black Knights are 8-0?

Prediction: Kanye Udoh

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Colorado will win by 4 points or more OR Texas Tech will win or lose by 3 points or fewer

Deion Sanders' squad is hot and clicking at just the right time. The Buffs have won five of their past six games and almost pulled out a win against 18th-ranked Kansas State a couple weeks ago. At 6-2, this will be the game they need to win to have a shot at a Big 12 title game berth. After the Red Raiders, their final three opponents have a combined 9-16 record — meaning this is the game they need to make sure they win to keep those CFP hopes alive. With the combination of Sanders, Hunter, and a little thing called momentum, the Buffs should win this one by a touchdown.

Prediction: Colorado wins by 4 points or more

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Colorado 28, Texas Tech 21

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

