Colorado's Deion and Shedeur Sanders embrace rivalry: 'We don't like Nebraska'

Updated Sep. 6, 2023 2:36 p.m. ET

Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and now-No. 22 Colorado are the talk of college football

After beating then-No. 17 TCU — which reached the College Football Playoff Championship last season — on the road last weekend, Colorado takes on longtime rival Nebraska on "Big Noon" (12 p.m. ET, FOX) Saturday in what's the former's home opener.

On the Colorado side, its head coach is fired up for the rivalry game. 

"I've learned the severity, the serious nature of this rivalry, and I'm embracing it 100%," Sanders said Tuesday. "This is personal. That's the message of the week."

Colorado and Nebraska have faced off 71 times with the Cornhuskers 49-20-2 all-time against the Buffaloes. Their last matchup came in 2019 with Colorado winning in overtime, 34-31.

The two schools used to be in the Big 12 — previously the Big 8 and Big 7 — as they played each other every season from 1948-2010 before Colorado moved to the Pac-12 and Nebraska moved to the Big Ten in 2011. They've played twice since changing conferences (2018 and 2019). Ironically, Colorado is going back to the Big 12 in 2024.

As for Colorado's quarterback, who threw for 510 yards and four touchdowns at TCU last week, he too is all-in on embracing the rivalry.

"We just know the history of it, [at] Colorado we don't like Nebraska. Simple. That's just what it is," Sanders said Tuesday. "We just gotta focus on that. Okay, cool, we don't like Nebraska, but that's not really gonna change the preparation or anything like that because we prepare like nobody likes us cause we know we're going to get everybody's best game. It's just a little bit more motivation, but we gotta already be motivated."

Sanders also said that he's telling people not to wear red (Nebraska's primary team color) in the Colorado facility.

As for Nebraska, it's coming off a gut-wrenching last-second loss to Minnesota in Week 1, 13-10, a game that saw it turn the ball over four times. Matt Rhule is in his first season as Nebraska's head coach.

College Football
Colorado Buffaloes
Nebraska Cornhuskers
