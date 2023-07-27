College Football Colorado set to depart Pac-12, join Big 12 Conference in 2024-25 Updated Jul. 27, 2023 5:49 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The next phase of realignment in college football is officially underway.

The University of Colorado Board of Regents unanimously approved a resolution Thursday allowing Colorado to join the Big 12 Conference effective for the 2024-25 academic year.

The news comes less than 24 hours after Big 12 presidents and chancellors voted to accept Colorado as a new member, clearing the way for the school to leave the Pac-12 and rejoin its former league.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark has spoken for months about his desire to expand the conference and add schools in the Mountain and Pacific time zones.

Colorado's departure could lead to more defections from the Pac-12, which has seemed vulnerable to more poaching after losing USC and UCLA to the Big Ten and with negotiations for a new media rights contract dragging on. Current deals with ESPN and FOX expire after this school year.

The Los Angeles schools are in their last go-round as Pac-12 members this year, and it will now be Colorado's, too. After 13 years as a member of the Pac-12, the Buffaloes will return to the conference they helped found.

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff had said at football media days last week that the 10 remaining conference members were committed to staying together.

Colorado was an original member of the Big 12 in 1996, and joined the Pac-12 in 2011. The Buffaloes’ football team has had only one winning record over a full season since joining the Pac-12, and went 1-11 last year, leading to the hiring of former NFL star Deion Sanders.

The Big 12 has 14 members this year, but Texas and Oklahoma are leaving for the Southeastern Conference next year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

