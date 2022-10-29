College Football College football Week 9 top plays: Kansas State blanks Oklahoma State 30 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 9 of the college football season is off to a thrilling start, and there is plenty more to come.

Undefeated No. 2 Ohio State kicked off the day with an impressive win over No. 13 Penn State, while Oklahoma earned a hard-fought victory over Iowa State.

Later on, No. 22 Kansas State cruised to an impressive win over No. 9 Oklahoma State, while No. 8 Oregon rolled past Cal 42-24 in a Pac-12 tilt.

To close out the night, No. 19 Kentucky is up against powerhouse SEC foe No. 3 Tennessee (7 p.m. ET), followed by a classic in-state rivalry matchup between Michigan State and No. 4 Michigan (7:30 p.m. ET).

Here are the top plays from Saturday's Week 9 slate.

No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee

That was fast

Jalin Hyatt found the end zone less than 90 seconds into the game when Hendon Hooker found him wide open for a 55-yard touchdown pass.

Walking, standing touchdown

Chris Rodriguez Jr. got the Wildcats on the board, but they weren't able to tie the game as the point-after attempt was blocked.

Michigan State at No. 4 Michigan

Big man grab

Keon Coleman went up and hauled in the pass for a 26-yard score that gave Sparty a 7-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.

No. 22 Kansas State 48, No. 9 Oklahoma State 0

Right on the money

K-State took an early lead on its first possession after going 77 yards in nine plays. Will Howard uncorked a rocket to Kade Warner down the left side for the Wildcats' initial TD.

Twos up!

Deuce Vaughn said deuces to OK State's defense on the Wildcats' next possession, breaking loose for a 62-yard house call to put K-State up 14.

Screen to the end zone

Warner took the screen pass 41 yards and into the end zone to extend the the Wildcats' lead to 28-0 in the second quarter.

Double Deuce

The K-State running back scored his second touchdown of the game right before the half, which put the Wildcats up 35-0 heading into the break.

K-State still scoring

The Wildcats extended their lead to 48-0 when DJ Giddens ran for a 9-yard score early in the fourth quarter.

Rushing the field!

Kansas State fans rushed the field after the dominant showing the Wildcats put on to defeat Oklahoma State in an upset win.

No. 8 Oregon 42, Cal 24

Nix for six!

Oregon QB Bo Nix has been playing the best football of his college career as of late. It was only fitting he scored the first TD of the game.

Bo again

Oregon's quarterback kept the ball himself for his second rushing touchdown of the day and his 10th rushing TD of the season to give the Ducks a 14-10 lead.

Bucky Ducky touchdown

Nix connected with Bucky Irving for a short pass, which the receiver turned into a touchdown to give the Ducks a 21-10 lead before the break.

Windy Whittington

Oregon's Noah Whittington made it look easy when he turned a short-yard reception into a 30-yard touchdown to extend the Ducks' lead to 28-10.

Bo-trick

Nix did as much damage with his legs as he did with his arm. He rushed for his third touchdown of the day early in the fourth quarter to help give the Ducks a 35-10 lead.

Cal crawling back in?

Monroe Young's touchdown grab cut Oregon's lead to 35-17 midway through the fourth quarter.

One for the show

Justin Richard Baker's score might not have made a difference in the final result, but he hauled in an impressive 55-yard touchdown reception to help pad the stats.

No. 2 Ohio State 44, No. 13 Penn State 31

Making it look easy

C.J. Stroud and Marvin Harrison Jr. have become one of the best QB-WR duos in the nation. The duo hooked up for a 37-yard passing play on the Buckeyes' first possession of the game.

OSU strikes first

Ohio State's defense picked off Penn State QB Sean Clifford for the second time in the first quarter. That set up a 4-yard touchdown run from RB Miyan Williams to give the Buckeyes a 10-0 lead.

Put it in drive

Penn State's Parker Washington now has a TD in back-to-back weeks after he took a quick WR screen to the house on a 58-yard catch-and-run. The big score brought Penn State within three, 10-7 in the second quarter.

Happy in the valley

The Nittany Lions sent their home crowd into a frenzy with a go-ahead TD midway through the second. Clifford hooked up with KeAndre Lambert-Smith for a 23-yard TD to go up 14-10.

On the defensive side, Penn State hung tough with the Buckeyes as the first half came to a close, stifling them near the goal line as the clock expired to head into halftime with a 14-13 edge.

Reclaiming momentum

Williams was limited in the second half after suffering an injury in the first, but Ohio State has a bevy of tough runners. TreVeyon Henderson etched his name into the TD column to put OSU back in front with a 41-yard scamper early in the fourth quarter.

OSU followed Henderson's rush with another score minutes later, this time on a 24-yard dime from Stroud to Cade Stover.

Two For TreVeyon

Following a field goal from Penn State, the Buckeyes got the ball back and immediately went to work. Henderson took the handoff and cruised in for a 7-yard touchdown run. The score gave Ohio State a 36-24 lead.

Have a day!

Prior to this play, J.T. Tuimoloau had a sack, a forced fumble, a tipped pass that led to an INT, an INT and two fumble recoveries. He put the icing on the cake of his wondrous day with another interception, this time taking it back the other way for a game-sealing TD.

Tuimolau, a former top-ranked recruit, is the first FBS player this century to record two interceptions, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the same game.

Oklahoma 27, Iowa State 13

Made ya look!

After kicking a 41-yard FG early in the first quarter, Zach Schmit lined up for what appeared to be another conversion from the 2-yard line.

But OU had other plans, as Schmit waltzed into the end zone after a clever fake gave him an open lane to the pylon. The TD gave OU a 10-3 lead in the second quarter.

Wide open!

There's no explaining how Jalil Farooq got this free behind Iowa State's defense, but there's video evidence that it happened. Farooq reeled in a 41-yard dime from Dillon Gabriel to put Oklahoma ahead 20-6.

Cyclone Watch!

The Cyclones climbed within seven on a 12-play, 53-yard drive. Hunter Dekkers completed a 15-yard pass to Jaylin Noel to make it 20-13.

Put it away

After a timely INT, Oklahoma put the game away late in the fourth when Eric Gray maneuvered his way into the end zone out of the wildcat formation.

Best of the rest:

Wait … What?

No, this is not a lie. Miami defeated Virginia 14-12 in four overtimes without scoring a single touchdown.

Keep your eye on the ball

Georgia star tight end Brock Bowers kept his focus on the ball and won the tip drill before securing the reception and running all the way into the end zone. The highlight TD catch gave the Bulldogs a 21-0 lead over Florida.

Knight knight, Cincy

UCF ended No. 20 Cincinnati's 19-game conference winning streak, as RJ Harvey's 17-yard touchdown run with 54 seconds left put the Knights up 25-21.

