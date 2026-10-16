College Football Week 7 Schedule: Top Games, TV Channels, Streaming, Previews
College football Week 7 brings a top-five Big Ten matchup to Bloomington, where No. 4 Ohio State visits No. 5 Indiana on FOX at noon ET on Saturday. This guide covers nine games on FOX, FS1 and BTN, starting with Washington at Purdue on Friday night, plus three more national matchups, including No. 2 Notre Dame at No. 8 BYU.
This is a curated top-games schedule, not the complete national slate. Rankings reflect the AP Top 25 released Oct. 11.
College Football Week 7 Top Games Schedule
Washington at Purdue
- Date: Friday, Oct. 16
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch Washington vs. Purdue on FOX One
- Location: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana
Washington is 3-3 and has lost three straight, most recently 41-24 to Iowa last Friday. Purdue is also 3-3 after a 41-13 win over Minnesota last Saturday.
Washington won the 2025 meeting 49-13.
Kansas at Kansas State
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 17
- Time: Noon ET
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch Kansas vs. Kansas State on FOX One
- Location: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas
Kansas is 2-3 after a 41-24 loss at Utah, one week after a 55-0 win over Middle Tennessee. Kansas State is 3-2 and has lost two straight, most recently 35-16 to Houston.
Kansas State won the 2025 meeting 42-17.
No. 4 Ohio State at No. 5 Indiana
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 17
- Time: Noon ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch Ohio State vs. Indiana on FOX One
- Location: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana
Ohio State is 5-1, with its lone loss a 24-23 defeat at Texas on Sept. 12. The Buckeyes beat Maryland 45-16 on Oct. 10. Indiana is 6-0 after a 20-17 win at Nebraska last Saturday.
It is Ohio State's second top-five matchup of the season. Indiana won the most recent meeting, 13-10 in the 2025 Big Ten championship game.
Rutgers at Maryland
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 17
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- TV: BTN
- Stream: Watch Rutgers vs. Maryland on FOX One
- Location: SECU Stadium, College Park, Maryland
Rutgers is 1-4 and had a bye last week after a 47-15 loss to Indiana. Maryland is 2-4 and has lost four straight, including 45-16 at Ohio State last week.
Rutgers has won the last two meetings, 35-20 in 2025 and 31-17 in 2024.
Arizona State at No. 10 Texas Tech
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 17
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch Arizona State vs. Texas Tech on FOX One
- Location: Galaxy Stadium, Lubbock, Texas
Texas Tech is 5-0 and comes off a bye after a 29-7 win over Colorado on Oct. 3. Arizona State is 3-2 after a 30-12 win over Hawai'i last Saturday, which followed a 55-19 loss at Baylor.
Arizona State won the 2025 meeting 26-22.
TCU at Baylor
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 17
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch TCU vs. Baylor on FOX One
- Location: McLane Stadium, Waco, Texas
Baylor is 4-1 and has won four straight. The Bears beat Arizona State 55-19 on Oct. 3 and had a bye last week. TCU is 2-3 after a 17-10 loss to BYU on Oct. 3.
TCU won the 2025 meeting 42-36.
No. 18 Oklahoma State at No. 20 Houston
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 17
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch Oklahoma State vs. Houston on FOX One
- Location: TDECU Stadium, Houston, Texas
Houston is 5-1 after a 35-16 win over Kansas State last week. Oklahoma State is 4-1 after a 42-28 win over UCF. The Cowboys' lone loss was 24-10 at Tulsa on Sept. 5.
It is the first meeting between the teams as ranked opponents. Houston won the 2025 meeting 39-17.
New Mexico at Hawai'i
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 17
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch New Mexico vs. Hawai'i on FOX One
- Location: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, Hawai'i
New Mexico is 4-1 and had a bye last week after a 61-7 win over UTEP. Hawai'i is 1-5 and has lost three straight, most recently 30-12 at Arizona State.
Hawai'i won the 2024 meeting 38-30.
Nebraska at Oregon
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 17
- Time: 11 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch FOX games on FOX One
- Location: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon
Nebraska is 5-1 after a 20-17 loss to Indiana last week. Oregon is 3-2 and fell out of the AP Top 25 after a 17-15 home loss to UCLA.
Oregon won the most recent meeting, 42-35 in 2017.
FOX, FS1 and BTN games in this guide stream on FOX One. Fans can watch college football on FOX One, subject to the service and plan available in their market.
Other Big College Football Games
No. 6 Alabama at No. 14 Tennessee
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 17
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV: ABC
- Stream: ESPN Unlimited - Get the FOX One / ESPN Bundle
- Location: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee
Alabama is coming off a 20-17 home loss to Georgia. Tennessee beat Arkansas 24-17 last week.
Alabama has lost its last two visits to Knoxville.
No. 13 Missouri at No. 9 Ole Miss
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 17
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Stream: ESPN Unlimited - Get the FOX One / ESPN Bundle
- Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Mississippi
Missouri beat Texas A&M 27-6 last week, and its lone loss was 31-24 at Mississippi State on Sept. 26. Ole Miss beat Vanderbilt 52-17 last week after a 52-28 loss at Florida.
Missouri won the most recent meeting, 38-27 in 2019.
No. 2 Notre Dame at No. 8 BYU
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 17
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV: ABC
- Stream: ESPN Unlimited - Get the FOX One / ESPN Bundle
- Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, Utah
Notre Dame beat Stanford 58-7 last week. BYU beat Iowa State 24-10 last Friday and won 17-10 at TCU on Oct. 3.
It is the first top-10 matchup at LaVell Edwards Stadium. BYU won the last time Notre Dame visited, in 2004, and Notre Dame won the 2022 meeting 28-20.
How to Watch College Football Week 7
The nine FOX-family games in this guide air on FOX, FS1 or BTN and stream on FOX One. Washington at Purdue, Ohio State at Indiana, Arizona State at Texas Tech, Oklahoma State at Houston and Nebraska at Oregon air on FOX. Kansas at Kansas State, TCU at Baylor and New Mexico at Hawai'i air on FS1. Rutgers at Maryland airs on BTN.
Alabama at Tennessee, Missouri at Ole Miss and Notre Dame at BYU are available through ESPN Unlimited via the FOX One / ESPN Bundle. Subscriptions, authentication requirements and availability vary by service, plan and location.
Check local listings before kickoff. College football times and network assignments can change during the week.
The Week 7 FOX-family schedule opens Friday with Washington at Purdue and runs through Saturday night, with Ohio State at Indiana at noon ET and Nebraska at Oregon at 11 p.m. ET, while Notre Dame at BYU and Alabama at Tennessee headline the national slate.
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