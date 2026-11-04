National Football League
Will Hill's Parlay Of The Week: Back Bears To Keep Winning; Gophers To Cover
National Football League

Will Hill's Parlay Of The Week: Back Bears To Keep Winning; Gophers To Cover

Published Nov. 5, 2026 4:57 p.m. ET
Will Hill
Will Hill
FOX Sports Betting Analyst

The baseball season is done, and college hoops is beginning. 

Still, this week, I'm all about football.

Here's what I'm looking at for my five-leg parlay.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Minnesota Golden GophersMinnesota +7.5 (-166)

Minnesota vs. UCLA has a point total of just 39.5, with points expected to be at a premium. While UCLA is unbeaten and a great story, it has played a very favorable schedule and might struggle to pull away from the feisty Gophers.

Connecticut HuskiesUConn +7 (-110)

Last week, North Carolina covered as a big underdog against the No. 1 team in the nation, nearly beating Miami. While Bill Belichick’s squad has had some success as an underdog this season, being a road favorite against a non-conference opponent this week has the makings of a let-down spot.

Baltimore RavensRavens Under 14.5 points

Speaking of UConn, it will be third-string quarterback and Huskies alum Joe Fagnano making his first career start against the Jaguars on Thursday night. I expect the beleaguered Ravens’ offense to struggle mightily with the undrafted rookie under center.

 

New York JetsJets +10.5 (-135)

The Jets have improved on offense despite not having many wins to show for it this season. They rarely get blown out and have been unfortunate in close games, sporting a 1-5 record in one-score tilts. I’ll say New York keeps it close in Kansas City.

Chicago BearsBears Moneyline (-290)

The new-look Bears were ultra-impressive in their win over the defending champion Seahawks on Monday night, and look like a legitimate title contender. I expect Chicago to notch another win, this time against the Buccaneers.

Will HillHill's Pick: 5-Leg Parlay +1256 (bet $10 to win $135.60 total)

 


 

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