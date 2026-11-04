Sammy’s Sportsbook Whispers: Miami, OSU, Texas — Overrated Or Underrated?

How much did we learn about Ohio State last Saturday?

Sure, the Buckeyes (6-2 SU, 5-3 ATS) lost as 6.5-point favorites at USC, but were they really that bad? The ol’ Westgate SuperBook adage says, "Good teams win, great teams cover," and OSU did neither.

But let’s dig a little bit deeper.

Ryan Day’s squad outgained USC 464 to 338, notched 10 more first downs and possessed the football for almost 40 of 60 minutes.

Those teams tend to get their flowers from Las Vegas.

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"I bumped Ohio State up a smidge," said professional bettor Slice, who told us to bet USC +7 last week. "You had to over-adjust for [Julian] Sayin’s injury, but they weren’t bad. Couple big plays went against ‘em and way too many penalties. It happens."

"I don’t think there will ever be a better spot to bet USC ever," Vegas oddsmaker Motoi Pearson added. "In the history of our life."

That said, Ohio State is still decidedly worse than America’s top team.

"Georgia is 7 points better than Ohio State," former Vegas bookmaker Ed Salmons told me. "That was a great spot for USC obviously, but Ohio State doesn’t have the wide receiver depth to bail out the youngsters at quarterback. Jeremiah Smith is the only threat."

Just how important is Jeremiah Smith to Ohio State? (Getty Images)

A noted underdog player who loves fading overvalued college football favorites, Slice has his sights set on an SEC showdown this Saturday morning.

"How did Texas run for only 60 yards against Mississippi State?" Slice asked rhetorically. "That offense is so bad right now. And look at the line this weekend. Texas is only favored by 2.5/3 at Mizzou. The line absolutely stinks.

"I’ll be on Mizzou +3."

Saturday’s marquee matchup features Miami at Notre Dame. Circa Sports posted Notre Dame -5 last Sunday afternoon and the first real push came on Notre Dame out to -5.5 and -6.

The number has continued to run with Wednesday’s news about Malachi Toney. Miami’s star receiver is dealing with an ankle injury and there’s no guarantee he plays.

"I think Miami is so overrated," Slice said before the Toney report. "They gave up 70 points to Florida State and North Carolina. That’s not an elite team. I just wish Notre Dame’s defense was better than advertised. But I still make the Irish -8/8.5."

And what’s the Ed Salmons Special of the Week?

"Notre Dame -6," Salmons said Tuesday.

To the professional ranks, it’s quite difficult to pinpoint the NFL’s worst team. The standings say it’s the winless L.A. Chargers, while a trends bettor might say the Philadelphia Eagles.

Let’s ask somebody who works for one of the largest sportsbooks in the country.

"Despite putting their best effort in every single game to the final snap," Caesars head of football Joey Feazel said. "The Miami Dolphins are the worst team in the NFL."

Hold your applause.

Finally, Primetime Ben Johnson delivered again!

The Bears upset the Seahawks on Monday night in rather dominant fashion. Despite wise-asses on Twitter telling me the trend "doesn’t matter," Johnson is now 19-4-1 ATS as a primetime play caller dating back to his offensive coordinator days in Detroit.

It’s simply a staggering stat — 19-4-1.

Trends don’t pay the rent … until they do.