College Football
Ryan Day Buyout: What Would It Cost Ohio State To Fire Its Football Coach?
College Football

Ryan Day Buyout: What Would It Cost Ohio State To Fire Its Football Coach?

Published Oct. 16, 2026 4:40 p.m. ET

Ryan Day became the first Ohio State head coach to lose to Indiana since John Cooper in 1988. If the Buckeyes lose again on Saturday in Bloomington, Indiana, he'd be the first Buckeyes head coach in the last 113 years of Ohio State football to lose consecutive games to the Hoosiers. 

Despite leading the Buckeyes to win the 2024 College Football Playoff less than two years ago, that losing streak to the Hoosiers could cause concern. Combine that with a 2-4 record against Michigan – a game that means more to many Ohio State fans than winning the national title – Day's time in Columbus could be nearing an end. 

But after signing a seven-year contract extension through the 2031 season, what would it cost for Ohio State to fire its football coach now?

Ohio State and Ryan Day have been bested by Indiana and Curt Cignetti for two straight seasons. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Ohio State would have to fund the remaining $75 million that Day is guaranteed over the next five-plus years of his contract. 

After leading the Buckeyes to defeat Notre Dame in the 2024 national championship game, Ohio State rewarded Day with a five-year, $87.5 million deal. Not only did he help them win the title, but they navigated the first 12-team playoff to get there, defeating Oregon and Texas before taking down the Fighting Irish. 

In the following season, Day led Ohio State back to the Big Ten championship game for the first time since defeating Northwestern in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, where they fell 13-10 to Indiana. Still, they received a bye in the first round of the CFP, but lost in the quarterfinals to 10-seed Miami in the Cotton Bowl. 

Overall, Day holds an 87-13 record at Ohio State. He's won two Big Ten Championships and a CFP national championship. But with his inability to consistently defeat Michigan, a potential second consecutive defeat to Indiana could spell his demise.

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