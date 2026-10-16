The Last Time Indiana Beat Ohio State Back to Back (And 9 Other Fun Facts)

Indiana Hoosiers fans have waited 38 years to see this.

If No. 5 Indiana beats the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday in Bloomington, it'll be the Hoosiers' first back-to-back wins over the Buckeyes since 1987 and 1988. It would follow Indiana's 13-10 win in last December's Big Ten Championship Game, which snapped a 30-game losing streak to Ohio State.

Here's a look back at those two wins, plus more numbers to know before Saturday's kickoff at noon E.T. on FOX.

1987: Indiana 31, Ohio State 10 (Columbus)

On Oct. 10, 1987, Bill Mallory's Hoosiers went into Ohio Stadium and beat No. 9 Ohio State for the program's first win over the Buckeyes since 1951.

The game was tied 10-10 at halftime. Indiana then held Ohio State to 10 rushing yards after the break and forced three turnovers without committing one. Quarterback Dave Schnell went 15-of-23 for 200 yards and two touchdowns, and running back Anthony Thompson ran for 126 yards.

Ohio State coach Earle Bruce called it "the darkest day" in Ohio State football history. He was fired later that season.

1988: Indiana 41, Ohio State 7 (Bloomington)

One year later, on Oct. 8, 1988, Indiana did it again at Memorial Stadium against Ohio State in John Cooper's first season after replacing Bruce.

Thompson ran for 190 yards and four touchdowns, all in the first half, and Indiana's defense intercepted four passes. The 34-point margin is still Indiana's largest win in the series, and it remains the Hoosiers' last home win over Ohio State.

Thompson was named Big Ten Player of the Year that season, and Indiana finished 8-3-1 with a Liberty Bowl win over South Carolina.

9 Other Numbers To Know

1. A first for Memorial Stadium. Saturday is the first top-five matchup in the history of Memorial Stadium, which opened in 1960.

2. 22 and counting. Indiana's 22-game winning streak is the longest in the FBS since Georgia won 29 straight from 2021-23. A win would make it 23, matching the streak Ohio State put together in 2014 and 2015.

3. Unbeaten at home. The Hoosiers have won 19 straight at home, a program record and the longest active home streak in the FBS. The only other double-digit home streak in Indiana history, 10 games, came in 1987 and 1988.

4. Taking care of the ball. Indiana has won or tied the turnover battle in 30 straight games, the most in the FBS since at least 1995.

5. Cignetti's résumé. Curt Cignetti is 33-2 at Indiana, 19-1 in Big Ten play and 19-0 at home. He's 1-1 against Ohio State, losing 38-15 in 2024 before last year's win.

6. Day's edge. Ryan Day is 6-1 against Indiana, and Ohio State has outscored the Hoosiers 274-97 in those seven games.

7. Tough road. Ohio State is 5-8-1 all-time in road games where both teams are ranked in the top five.

8. Smith's missing touchdown. Jeremiah Smith has never scored against Indiana: three catches for 34 yards in 2024 and eight for 144 last December. He's two touchdown catches from breaking the Big Ten career record, and one more 100-yard game would give him the most in Ohio State history, passing Marvin Harrison Jr.

9. A record audience. Last year's Big Ten Championship Game drew 18.3 million viewers, the most-watched conference championship game in college football history.