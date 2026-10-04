College Football Week 6 Odds, 5 Sleeper Games To Watch

It seems like these heavyweights meet every season. No. 2 Georgia travels to Tuscaloosa to face No. 6 Alabama in the latest chapter of this clash of titans.

No. 21 UCLA, meanwhile, faces its biggest test of the season against No. 13 Oregon.

Both matchups carry major conference and playoff implications, but here are five sleeper games worth watching — and wagering on — in Week 6 of college football.

See how much you could win with this week’s parlay slip at the end.

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Spread: Iowa -3

The Outlook: Iowa had the same luck stopping Jeremiah Smith as every other team that has faced Ohio State this season. Smith and the Buckeyes were too much for the Hawkeyes, handing Iowa its first loss of the season. The Hawkeyes now travel west to face a Huskies team that has lost its first two conference games.

Washington had a chance to upset No. 19 USC in the final seconds, but quarterback Demond Williams Jr. couldn't connect with a receiver in the end zone on fourth-and-10. The Huskies have started 0-2 in conference play for the first time under head coach Jedd Fisch and already have half as many losses as they had all of last season.

Why this game matters: Few visiting teams have entered Husky Stadium as favorites, and for good reason: Fisch and the Huskies are 14-3 at home. But with one home loss already in 2026 and an 0-2 conference record, Washington is looking to flip the script and get back on track.

Spread: LSU -9.5

The Outlook: Statistically, LSU has been one of the SEC's best teams on both sides of the ball through five games, ranking in the top three in every major offensive and defensive category. After a loss in Lane Kiffin's return to Ole Miss, the Tigers responded by outscoring their next two opponents 98-20. Now they head somewhere they haven't won in a very long time: Kroger Field, home of the 4-1 Kentucky Wildcats.

Kentucky's Will Stein became the first coach in school history to win his first two road games after a comeback overtime victory over South Carolina. The Wildcats trailed 17-0 before outscoring the Gamecocks 27-10 to force overtime.

Why this game matters: The Tigers haven't won in Lexington since 2002, and they lost 42-21 in these teams' last meeting in 2021. Even Kiffin had his share of struggles with the Wildcats during his time at Ole Miss. He went 3-1 against Kentucky, but those three wins came by an average of just 3.6 points.

Now, under a new regime, Kentucky comes in with a new swagger. Can Stein and the Wildcats slow down the Tigers and extend LSU's long wait for a win at Kroger Field?

Spread: Kansas State -2.5

The Outlook: Trailing 17-0 midway through the third quarter, No. 22 Houston had nothing going its way until a seven-play, 75-yard drive sparked a comeback. Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman scored all three of Houston's touchdowns with his legs, helping erase the deficit with 27 unanswered points to avoid an upset against UCF. Now the Cougars are back on the road to face a 3-1 Kansas State team.

The Wildcats fell short in a back-and-forth battle with Cincinnati, dropping their conference opener 31-26. Still, oddsmakers favor Kansas State to beat Houston. The ground game fuels the Wildcats' offense, and despite being outrushed by Cincinnati, they still own the Big 12's third-best rushing attack, averaging 240.8 yards per game.

Why this game matters: Houston averages the fourth-most yards (480.3) and second-most points (41.0) per game in the Big 12, yet the Cougars are underdogs against an unranked Kansas State team coming off a loss.

If the oddsmakers aren't overlooking the Wildcats, you shouldn't either. Kansas State allows the second-fewest total yards (246) and fewest passing yards (106.3) per game in the conference, while its offense ranks third in scoring (40.5). That could explain why the books are backing the Wildcats against a ranked Houston squad.

Was Houston's comeback last week a wake-up call or a sign of underlying issues?

Spread: Wake Forest -3.5

The Outlook: Wake Forest scored its most points in a game since 2021 last week, putting up 57 and piling up more than 500 yards of offense against Stanford. Quarterback Gio Lopez accounted for five touchdowns and more than 350 yards. The Demon Deacons have given No. 4 Miami its toughest test yet, upset No. 16 Louisville and routed Stanford by 54 points, yet somehow remain unranked.

Meanwhile, N.C. State quarterback C.J. Bailey responded to his late blunder against Vanderbilt by leading the Wolfpack past Louisville and setting a career high along the way.

Why this game matters: What more does Wake Forest have to prove to earn a spot in the top 25? The Demon Deacons won at then-No. 16 Louisville and followed it up with a demolition of Stanford.

Another win over a quality ACC opponent would improve Wake Forest to 5-1 and should be enough to crack the rankings. But don't sleep on N.C. State, which is 9-1 at home over the past two seasons.

Spread: NDSU -3

The Outlook: North Dakota State has made quite the introduction to the FBS. The Bison are allowing fewer than 10 points per game while scoring 33.6, and their suffocating defense ranks at or near the top of the Mountain West in every major category. That unit faces its toughest challenge yet against UNLV's high-powered offense.

The Rebels picked up a big 39-31 win over Cal last week behind quarterback Jackson Arnold, who accounted for all five of their touchdowns. The senior threw for three scores and ran for two, totaling 282 yards.

Why this game matters: UNLV has won two straight and enters this Mountain West showdown with momentum. Coach Dan Mullen and his offense have found their rhythm, scoring 38 and 39 points in back-to-back weeks, yet the Rebels are underdogs at home.

North Dakota State has earned the oddsmakers' respect, and another win could draw even more attention. Can the Bison slow down the Rebels and keep their playoff hopes growing?

Week 6 Parlay Slip

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