College Football Week 13 Preview: Best Games to Watch this Weekend

It's the penultimate week of the college football regular season.

Several top teams are playing opponents that they should easily get by as they look ahead to rivalry week.

However, a few squads have tough matchups on the slate this weekend, including USC and Oregon facing off in a massive Big Ten showdown.

Let's dive into the odds for college football Week 13, with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 21.

(All times ET)

No. 2 Missouri @ No. 8 Oklahoma (noon, ABC)

Point spread: Oklahoma -6.5 (Oklahoma favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Missouri covers)

Moneyline: Oklahoma -258 favorite to win; Missouri +210 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: The Sooners got the huge upset win over Bama in Tuscaloosa in Week 12. Now, they're hosting Mizzou at home as the favorites. The Tigers have one of the best defenses in college football, but their offense has regressed since the beginning of the season. While Missouri is 5-4-1 against the spread (ATS) this season, the team will likely be without starting quarterback Beau Pribula in Norman.

No. 15 USC @ No. 7 Oregon (3:30, CBS)

Point spread: Oregon -10 (Oregon favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise USC covers)

Moneyline: Oregon -395 favorite to win; USC +310 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 59.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: At 9-1, the Ducks look like they'll make it into the College Football Playoff. The 8-2 Trojans, on the other hand, might need some help, and upsetting the Ducks this weekend could put them one step closer. In Week 12, SC scored the final 19 points of the game to defeat Iowa 26-21. Oregon comes into this game on the heels of its easy 42-13 win over Minnesota. While the Ducks have home field, the one loss on their schedule this year came at Autzen, when they fell to Indiana 30-20.

No. 18 Michigan @ Maryland (4 p.m., BTN)

Point spread: Michigan -14 (Michigan favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Maryland covers)

Moneyline: Michigan -600 favorite to win; Maryland +440 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: The 8-2 Wolverines struggled to get past Northwestern last weekend but eventually came out on top 24-22. Will the Wildcats give UM another scare or at least keep it closer than the double-digit spread? When it comes to their records ATS, the Wolverines are a dismal 3-7 and the Terps are 5-5.

Pittsburgh @ No. 16 Georgia Tech (7 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Georgia Tech -2.5 (Georgia Tech favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Pittsburgh covers)

Moneyline: Georgia Tech -135 favorite to win; Pittsburgh +114 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 61.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: The Yellow Jackets barely escaped Boston College last weekend but got by with a 36-34 victory. Now, they face a Pitt team that dropped from the Top 25 after falling to Notre Dame 37-15. Currently, Tech has the best offense in the country, which should be a huge advantage this weekend as the Jackets face one of the worst defenses in the land in BC.

No. 11 BYU @ Cincinnati (8 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: BYU -2.5 (BYU favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Cincinnati covers)

Moneyline: BYU -135 favorite to win; Cincinnati +114 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: BYU is currently sitting at +270 to make the CFP and at +425 to win the Big 12. The 9-1 Cougars' only loss was to Texas Tech, 29-7. Their best win on the season was a 24-21 victory over Utah. The underdog Bearcats come into this matchup with three losses and with their best win coming over Iowa State, 38-30.