College football Week 10 top plays: Follow Texas Tech-TCU, more

57 mins ago

Week 10 of the college football season features some incredible matchups, and we've got you covered from start to finish, starting with No. 7 TCU playing host to in-state foe Texas Tech on FOX.

Later, it's a battle between two undefeated teams, as No. 1 Georgia takes on No. 2 Tennessee in an all-important SEC tilt, followed by No. 18 Oklahoma State going on the road to take on Kansas on FS1 (3:30 p.m. ET).

Closing things out, No. 6 Alabama is up against No. 15 LSU and Texas faces No. 13 Kansas State (7 p.m. ET), followed by No. 10 UCLA battling Arizona State (10:30 p.m. ET).

Here are the top plays from Saturday's Week 10 slate.

Texas Tech at No. 7 TCU

Returning all the way

After forcing a quick stop on Texas Tech's opening drive, TCU gets the quick score as Derius Davis returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown to put the Horned Frogs up 7-0 less than two minutes into the game. 

Tech stops TCU

The Horned Frogs got bold on fourth-and-1 as they wanted to double their lead, but the greediness bit them as the Red Raiders got the stop. 

No one stopping him

Jerand Bradley caught the pass over the middle and had plenty of daylight in front of him to score a 47-yard touchdown to tie the game.

Stay tuned for updates.

Best of the rest:

Northwestern took an early lead against Ohio State

The 38-point underdog Wildcats surprisingly led the Buckeyes 7-0 at the end of the first quarter with Evan Hull scoring on a trick play touchdown run to give them the lead. 

COMING UP:

No. 2 Tennessee at No. 1 Georgia (3:30 p.m. ET)

Sat 7:30 PM
CBS
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
1
Tennessee Volunteers
TENN
3
Georgia Bulldogs
UGA

No. 18 Oklahoma State at Kansas (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1)

Sat 7:30 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
18
Oklahoma State Cowboys
OKST
Kansas Jayhawks
KAN

No. 6 Alabama at No. 15 LSU (7 p.m. ET)

Sat 11:00 PM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
6
Alabama Crimson Tide
ALA
10
LSU Tigers
LSU

Texas at No. 13 Kansas State (7 p.m. ET)

Sat 11:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
24
Texas Longhorns
TEXAS
13
Kansas State Wildcats
K-STATE

No. 10 UCLA at Arizona State (10:30 p.m. ET)

Sun 2:30 AM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
12
UCLA Bruins
UCLA
Arizona State Sun Devils
ASU
