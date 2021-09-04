College Football College Football: Bryce Young, Dorian Thompson-Robinson highlight top performers 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

College football fans were treated to an outstanding slate of games on Saturday, highlighted by Georgia's impressive 10-3 win over Clemson in a top-five matchup that certainly lived up to the hype.

Earlier this week, we highlighted our top newcomers in each Power Five conference, and several of those new faces put up huge numbers in their debuts. We saw Penn State transfer QB Will Levis throw for 367 yards and four touchdowns in his first action as a Kentucky Wildcat, while Oklahoma transfer Tanner Mordecai threw for a school-record seven scores in his SMU debut.

Here is a look at the top individual performances from Saturday's games.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA

The UCLA Bruins have not had a winning season in five years. It's still early, but following a dominant 38-27 win over No. 16 LSU on Saturday night, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic in Westwood. One of those reasons is the play of senior QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who was brilliant in the victory. Thompson-Robinson threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns, including a 45-yard score to Kyle Phillips with 6:31 remaining to seal the win for the Bruins.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson hits Greg Dulcich for a 75-yard touchdown reception.

Justin Flowe, LB, Oregon

Oregon fans have been waiting patiently to see a healthy Justin Flowe return to the field. They got their wish on Saturday, as the former five-star recruit made his presence felt in the Ducks’ 31-24 win over Fresno State. Flowe recorded a game-high 14 tackles and forced a huge fourth-quarter fumble, which led to a game-tying field goal. The Ducks went on to score a game-winning touchdown with 2:57 remaining.

Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

Following an impressive 9-1 mark in the 2020 season, the Cincinnati Bearcats were looking to kick off this season with a bang and prove they belong in the national title conversation … mission accomplished. Desmond Ridder threw an 81-yard touchdown strike on the second play from scrimmage – the longest of his career – and the rout was on. Ridder would go on to throw for 295 yards and four touchdowns, while also adding 31 yards on the ground and a rushing score, as the Bearcats coasted to a 49-14 win over Miami (OH). With the victory, Ridder now improves to 32-6 as a starter at Cincinnati.

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Bryce Young’s first start as Alabama’s QB went about as good as it possibly could have. The former five-star recruit set a school record for passing yards and touchdowns in a debut as the Crimson Tide cruised to an impressive 44-13 season-opening win over Miami. Young completed 27 of 38 passes for 344 yards and four touchdowns in the victory. His four touchdowns broke a record previously held by Mac Jones and Joe Namath. That’s pretty good company.

The Alabama Crimson Tide started their season strong with a convincing win over the Miami Hurricanes 44-13. Alabama's new starting QB Bryce Young threw for four touchdowns in the win.

Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Will Levis for Heisman? OK, maybe a little premature with that one, but the Penn State transfer QB put on a passing clinic in his first game as a Kentucky Wildcat. Levis completed 18 of 26 passes for 367 yards and four touchdowns as the Wildcats raced to a 45-10 win over Louisiana-Monroe. Levis became the first Kentucky QB to throw for four touchdown passes in a game since Maxwell Smith did it back in 2012. Levis and the Wildcats begin conference play next Saturday against Missouri.

Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Maryland

He may not be the most popular quarterback in his family, but Taulia Tagovailoa is certainly making a name for himself. Maryland’s junior signal-caller was outstanding on Saturday in a 30-24 victory over West Virginia. Tagovailoa was 26-of-36 with 332 yards and three passing touchdowns in the Terrapins’ season-opening win. It’s time to put some respect on Taulia’s name.

Mataeo Durant, RB, Duke

It’s not often you see a player from a losing team on a list like this, but when you rush for a school-record 255 yards and three touchdowns, well, you’re certainly deserving. Mataeo Durant put on a running clinic in Duke’s 31-28 loss to Charlotte on Saturday. The Blue Devils’ senior back averaged 8.8 yards per carry in this game and scored on runs of 59, 53 and five yards.

Georgia’s Defense

It would be near-impossible to choose just one player from Georgia’s defense to appear on this list. With that said, the entire Bulldogs’ defensive unit earns a spot after a dominant performance in a 10-3 win over Clemson. The Bulldogs put on a clinic, sacking Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei seven times, which was the highest total any team has had against Clemson under Dabo Swinney. Nakobe Dean was dominant from start to finish, recording two of those sacks and adding five tackles, two of which were for a loss. To find the last time Georgia held another top-five team to three points-or-less, you have to go all the way back to 1942, when they shut out No. 2 Georgia Tech. It was an incredible showing that should boost this Georgia team up to No. 2 in next week’s AP Poll.

Zeb Noland, QB, South Carolina

While Zeb Noland’s line of 13-of-22, 121 yards and four passing touchdowns is quite impressive, it’s the story behind Noland’s ascension to becoming South Carolina’s starting QB that is the reason he’s a no-brainer on this list. Noland, who is 24 years old, came to South Carolina as a graduate assistant on Shane Beamer’s coaching staff. But when projected starter Luke Duty went down with a foot injury, Noland stepped in and earned the starting QB role over redshirt senior Jason Brown. He was outstanding in the Gamecocks' 46-0 win over Eastern Illinois, becoming the first Gamecocks QB to throw four touchdown passes in a game since Jake Bentley did it back in 2018.

Tanner Mordecai, QB, SMU

Tanner Mordecai just needed a chance. The Oklahoma transfer backed up Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts and Spencer Rattler during his time in Norman, Oklahoma. He made the decision to transfer to SMU this past offseason and kicked things off with a bang on Saturday. Mordecai completed 24 of 30 passes for 317 yards and a school-record seven touchdown passes in his debut. One word … impressive.

