College Football College Football Rankings: Ohio State, Oregon Headline Robert Griffin III's List Updated Sep. 10, 2025 11:35 a.m. ET

In college football, rankings are everything. The top 12 teams hold special significance — they’re in position for the College Football Playoff and have a real shot at a national championship.

After Week 2 of the 2025 season, FOX Sports analyst Robert Griffin III shared his updated list of the top 12 teams in the country. Here’s how RGIII sees the playoff picture shaping up so far.

Julian Sayin has had an excellent start to his time as QB1. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

The Buckeyes have the best win of the season so far with an opening-week victory over Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns. Julian Sayin looks like the real deal, completing 79.5% of his passes for 432 yards and five touchdowns through two weeks.

Dante Moore has been slinging it with the best of them through two weeks. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

The Ducks have outscored their first two opponents, 128-16, an average of 56 points per game. Dante Moore has the look of the next great Oregon signal-caller.

3. Miami (2-0)

Miami and Carson Beck have been a fit so far. (Photo by Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

How about that win over Notre Dame in Week 1? Carson Beck is healthy and looks like a perfect fit in this Miami offense.

Kaytron Allen has powered Penn's offense as one of its two backs. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Penn State has outscored its first two opponents by a combined score of 80-11. The Nittany Lions' star running back duo have combined for 282 yards and five scores through two weeks.

5. LSU (2-0)

Garrett Nussmeier has LSU off to a 2-0 start and has the second-best Heisman odds through two weeks. (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)

If Ohio State has the best win of the year, LSU has the second-best of the season, a 17-10 triumph over Clemson in Week 1. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has the second-best Heisman odds through two weeks.

Gunnar Stockton's 34 pass attempts in Week 2 raised eyebrows. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Bulldogs are among the elite teams in the nation, but a 28-6 win over Austin Peay in Week 2 when Gunnar Stockton was asked to attempt 34 throws is slightly concerning.

7. Texas (1-1)

Arch Manning looked like a different quarterback in Week 2. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)



Arch Manning had a rough outing in Week 1, but the preseason Heisman favorite bounced back in Week 2, throwing for 295 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-7 win over San Jose State.

Florida State opened the year with a massive upset, and followed it up with another win. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

After a disappointing 2-10 campaign in 2024, the Seminoles have already matched their win total through the first two weeks of the 2025 season. Quarterback Tommy Castellanos has thrown for 389 yards and three touchdowns through two weeks.

Luke Altmyer helped lead Illinois to a dominant win over Duke. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Could Illinois be this year's version of 2024 Indiana? Following an impressive 45-19 win over Duke in Week 2, it is certainly looking that way.

10. Clemson (1-1)

Cade Klubnik and Clemson are off to a 1-1 start this year. (Photo by Katie Januck/Getty Images)

The Tigers were a popular national title pick heading into this season, and while the talent is up there with any team in the nation, the results in the first two weeks have been underwhelming.

11. Notre Dame (0-1)

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr got a week off after a tough loss in the season opener. (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Irish have the toughest loss of the season — a last-second defeat to No. 3 Miami. They were off during Week 2, but have another challenge in Week 3 with No. 16 Texas A&M.

LaNorris Sellers has led South Carolina off to a 2-0 start this season. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Gamecocks have looked strong over two weeks with wins over Virginia Tech and South Carolina State. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers has totaled 385 net yards and three touchdowns.

