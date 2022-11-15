College Football College Football Playoff Rankings: Where will things fall beyond top four? 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

With the top four teams in last week's College Football Playoff rankings all remaining undefeated, there probably won't be much change — if any — at the top of the list when they're revealed Tuesday night.

But thanks to some upsets a bit lower down, including Oregon's home loss to Washington and UCLA's defeat at the Rose Bowl to Arizona, the list of legitimate CFP contenders will shrink.

We'll find out how things sort themselves out when the committee unveils its new rankings at 9 p.m. ET, and RJ Young will react live on his podcast, "The Number One College Football Show," shortly after the reveal — which you'll be able to watch here!

Here are last week's rankings, and how each team performed over the weekend:

1. Georgia, Won

2. Ohio State, Won

3. Michigan, Won

4. TCU, Won

5. Tennessee, Won

6. Oregon, Lost

7. LSU, Won

8. USC, Won

9. Alabama, Won

10. Clemson, Won

11. Ole Miss, Lost

12. UCLA, Lost

13. Utah, Won

14. Penn State, Won

15. North Carolina, Won

16. NC State, Lost

17. Tulane, Lost

18. Texas, Lost

19. Kansas State, Won

20. Notre Dame, Won

21. Illinois, Lost

22. UCF, Won

23. Florida State, Won

24. Kentucky, Lost

25. Washington, Won

Read more:

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast " The Number One College Football Show. " Follow him on Twitter at @RJ_Young and subscribe to "The RJ Young Show" on YouTube .

