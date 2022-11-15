College Football Playoff Rankings: Where will things fall beyond top four?
With the top four teams in last week's College Football Playoff rankings all remaining undefeated, there probably won't be much change — if any — at the top of the list when they're revealed Tuesday night.
But thanks to some upsets a bit lower down, including Oregon's home loss to Washington and UCLA's defeat at the Rose Bowl to Arizona, the list of legitimate CFP contenders will shrink.
We'll find out how things sort themselves out when the committee unveils its new rankings at 9 p.m. ET, and RJ Young will react live on his podcast, "The Number One College Football Show," shortly after the reveal — which you'll be able to watch here!
Here are last week's rankings, and how each team performed over the weekend:
1. Georgia, Won
2. Ohio State, Won
3. Michigan, Won
4. TCU, Won
5. Tennessee, Won
6. Oregon, Lost
7. LSU, Won
8. USC, Won
9. Alabama, Won
10. Clemson, Won
11. Ole Miss, Lost
12. UCLA, Lost
13. Utah, Won
14. Penn State, Won
15. North Carolina, Won
16. NC State, Lost
17. Tulane, Lost
18. Texas, Lost
19. Kansas State, Won
20. Notre Dame, Won
21. Illinois, Lost
22. UCF, Won
23. Florida State, Won
24. Kentucky, Lost
25. Washington, Won
RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast "The Number One College Football Show." Follow him on Twitter at @RJ_Young and subscribe to "The RJ Young Show" on YouTube.