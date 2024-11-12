College Football Playoff Rankings: Oregon, Ohio State on top; Alabama enters top 10
The second set of College Football Playoff rankings for the 2024 season were released Tuesday night. The Oregon Ducks, sitting at 10-0 overall and 7-0 in Big Ten play, maintain the No. 1 spot in the rankings, while Ohio State is listed at No. 2, and Texas at No. 3.
The Ducks and Buckeyes were ranked No. 1 and 2, respectively, in last week's CFP reveal, while the Longhorns moved up two spots after earning a dominant 49-17 win over SEC foe Florida this past weekend. Steve Sarkisian's team is 8-1 on the season, with its lone loss coming against Georgia back in Week 8.
With that, here is a look at the second set of CFP rankings:
1. Oregon
2. Ohio State
3. Texas
4. Penn State
5. Indiana
6. BYU
7. Tennessee
8. Notre Dame
9. Miami (Fla.)
10. Alabama
11. Ole Miss
12. Georgia
13. Boise State
14. SMU
15. Texas A&M
16. Kansas State
17. Colorado
18. Washington State
19. Louisville
20. Clemson
21. South Carolina
22. LSU
23. Missouri
24. Army
25. Tulane
Now that the second set of CFP rankings are live, here is a look at what the projected bracket would look like:
1. Oregon: Bye (would then play the winner of 8. Tennessee vs. 9. Notre Dame)
2. Texas: Bye (would then play the winner of 7. Indiana vs. 10. Alabama)
3. BYU: Bye (would then play the winner of 6. Penn State vs. 11. Ole Miss)
4. Miami: Bye (would then play the winner of 5. Ohio State vs. 12. Boise State)
5. Ohio State (Big Ten championship runner-up) vs. 12. Boise State (highest-ranked Group of 5 champion)
6. Penn State (one of the top-12 teams) vs. 11. Ole Miss (one of the top-12 teams)
7. Indiana (one of the top-12 teams) vs. 10. Alabama (one of the top-12 teams)
8. Tennessee (SEC championship runner-up) vs. 9. Notre Dame (one of the top-12 teams)
First two teams out:
Georgia
SMU
-
