College Football College Football Playoff rankings: Oregon earns top spot, Indiana cracks top 10 Published Nov. 5, 2024 7:24 p.m. ET

The first College Football Playoff rankings for the 2024 season were released Tuesday, and it's the Oregon Ducks who were named the No. 1 team in the initial set of rankings.

This is the first time in program history that Oregon has been ranked No. 1 in any edition of the CFP rankings since its conception back in 2014. The Ducks' highest ranking in a CFP reveal was back in 2014 when they were ranked No. 2 for five consecutive weeks.

The Ducks currently sit at 9-0 heading into Week 11 of the season and have outscored their opponents by an average of 19.6 points per game this season. They rank second in the Big Ten in total offense, averaging 467.4 points per contest, and sixth in total defense, holding opponents to just 294.2 yards per game.

Ohio State is ranked No. 2 in the first set of CFP rankings. Ryan Day’s team is 7-1 on the season, with its lone loss coming against top-ranked Oregon back in Week 7. The Buckeyes are coming off an impressive top-five win over Penn State this past weekend on the road.

Georgia, also sitting at 7-1 with wins over Clemson and Texas, is ranked No. 3 in the CFP Rankings, while undefeated Miami and its Heisman Trophy hopeful QB Cam Ward sit at No. 4 in the rankings.

Here is a look at the first set of CFP rankings for the 2024 college football season:

1. Oregon

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Miami (Fla.)

5. Texas

6. Penn State

7. Tennessee

8. Indiana

9. BYU

10. Notre Dame

11. Alabama

12. Boise State

13. SMU

14. Texas A&M

15. LSU

16. Ole Miss

17. Iowa State

18. Pitt

19. Kansas State

20. Colorado

21. Washington State

22. Louisville

23. Clemson

24. Missouri

25. Army

