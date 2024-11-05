College Football
College Football Playoff rankings: Oregon earns top spot, Indiana cracks top 10
College Football

College Football Playoff rankings: Oregon earns top spot, Indiana cracks top 10

Published Nov. 5, 2024 7:24 p.m. ET

The first College Football Playoff rankings for the 2024 season were released Tuesday, and it's the Oregon Ducks who were named the No. 1 team in the initial set of rankings.

This is the first time in program history that Oregon has been ranked No. 1 in any edition of the CFP rankings since its conception back in 2014. The Ducks' highest ranking in a CFP reveal was back in 2014 when they were ranked No. 2 for five consecutive weeks.

The Ducks currently sit at 9-0 heading into Week 11 of the season and have outscored their opponents by an average of 19.6 points per game this season. They rank second in the Big Ten in total offense, averaging 467.4 points per contest, and sixth in total defense, holding opponents to just 294.2 yards per game.

Ohio State is ranked No. 2 in the first set of CFP rankings. Ryan Day’s team is 7-1 on the season, with its lone loss coming against top-ranked Oregon back in Week 7. The Buckeyes are coming off an impressive top-five win over Penn State this past weekend on the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Georgia, also sitting at 7-1 with wins over Clemson and Texas, is ranked No. 3 in the CFP Rankings, while undefeated Miami and its Heisman Trophy hopeful QB Cam Ward sit at No. 4 in the rankings.

Here is a look at the first set of CFP rankings for the 2024 college football season:

1. Oregon
2. Ohio State
3. Georgia 
4. Miami (Fla.) 
5. Texas 
6. Penn State 
7. Tennessee 
8. Indiana 
9. BYU
10. Notre Dame 
11. Alabama
12. Boise State
13. SMU
14. Texas A&M 
15. LSU
16. Ole Miss 
17. Iowa State
18. Pitt
19. Kansas State
20. Colorado
21. Washington State
22. Louisville
23. Clemson 
24. Missouri
25. Army

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Football
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NFL Week 9 Big Bets Recap: Bettor wins $1k on 66-cent, 4-leg parlay

NFL Week 9 Big Bets Recap: Bettor wins $1k on 66-cent, 4-leg parlay

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings2024 World Series Image 2024 World SeriesNFL Scores NFL Scores
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes