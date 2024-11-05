College Football Playoff rankings: Oregon earns top spot, Indiana cracks top 10
The first College Football Playoff rankings for the 2024 season were released Tuesday, and it's the Oregon Ducks who were named the No. 1 team in the initial set of rankings.
This is the first time in program history that Oregon has been ranked No. 1 in any edition of the CFP rankings since its conception back in 2014. The Ducks' highest ranking in a CFP reveal was back in 2014 when they were ranked No. 2 for five consecutive weeks.
The Ducks currently sit at 9-0 heading into Week 11 of the season and have outscored their opponents by an average of 19.6 points per game this season. They rank second in the Big Ten in total offense, averaging 467.4 points per contest, and sixth in total defense, holding opponents to just 294.2 yards per game.
Ohio State is ranked No. 2 in the first set of CFP rankings. Ryan Day’s team is 7-1 on the season, with its lone loss coming against top-ranked Oregon back in Week 7. The Buckeyes are coming off an impressive top-five win over Penn State this past weekend on the road.
Georgia, also sitting at 7-1 with wins over Clemson and Texas, is ranked No. 3 in the CFP Rankings, while undefeated Miami and its Heisman Trophy hopeful QB Cam Ward sit at No. 4 in the rankings.
Here is a look at the first set of CFP rankings for the 2024 college football season:
1. Oregon
2. Ohio State
3. Georgia
4. Miami (Fla.)
5. Texas
6. Penn State
7. Tennessee
8. Indiana
9. BYU
10. Notre Dame
11. Alabama
12. Boise State
13. SMU
14. Texas A&M
15. LSU
16. Ole Miss
17. Iowa State
18. Pitt
19. Kansas State
20. Colorado
21. Washington State
22. Louisville
23. Clemson
24. Missouri
25. Army
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
2024 NFL Week 9 betting recap: Books lament 'brutal afternoon and worse evening'
College football playoff predictions: Big Ten, SEC occupy eight of 12 spots
2024 College Football Championship odds: Ohio State favored, Indiana surges
-
2024 college football rankings: Ohio State, Indiana move up; Clemson falls
2024 Heisman Trophy odds: Cam Ward new favorite; Jaxson Dart, Kurtis Rourke surge
2024 College Football odds: Will we see an undefeated regular season?
-
AP Top 25: Oregon, Georgia, Ohio State on top ahead of first CFP rankings
College Football Playoff predictions: Joel Klatt's projected field, 27 teams in the mix
2024 Heisman Watch: Cam Ward tops leaderboard, Shedeur Sanders enters the mix
-
2024 NFL Week 9 betting recap: Books lament 'brutal afternoon and worse evening'
College football playoff predictions: Big Ten, SEC occupy eight of 12 spots
2024 College Football Championship odds: Ohio State favored, Indiana surges
-
2024 college football rankings: Ohio State, Indiana move up; Clemson falls
2024 Heisman Trophy odds: Cam Ward new favorite; Jaxson Dart, Kurtis Rourke surge
2024 College Football odds: Will we see an undefeated regular season?
-
AP Top 25: Oregon, Georgia, Ohio State on top ahead of first CFP rankings
College Football Playoff predictions: Joel Klatt's projected field, 27 teams in the mix
2024 Heisman Watch: Cam Ward tops leaderboard, Shedeur Sanders enters the mix