College Football Playoff Rankings: LSU, USC take advantage of Oregon's loss

20 mins ago
RJ Young
RJ Young
FOX Sports College Football Analyst

The third edition of the College Football Playoff rankings have been revealed, and not surprisingly, there was not a lot of change at the top of the list.

The top five all remained the same — No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU, all of whom are undefeated, plus one-loss Tennessee at No. 5.

After that things got interesting, as two Pac-12 teams that had been in the top 12 — Oregon and UCLA — dropped after both were upset at home. Oregon dropped from No. 6 to No. 12, with LSU (No. 6), USC (No. 7), Alabama (No. 8) and Clemson (No. 9) each moving up a spot. The Bruins went from No. 12 to No. 16.

RJ Young reacted to the rankings with a special live edition of his podcast, "The Number One College Football Show," which you can watch right here:

Here are the latest College Football Playoff rankings:

1. Georgia (10-0)
2. Ohio State (10-0)
3. Michigan (10-0)
4. TCU (10-0)
5. Tennessee (9-1)
6. LSU (8-2)
7. USC (9-1)
8. Alabama (8-2)
9. Clemson (9-1)
10. Utah (8-2)
11. Penn State (8-2)
12. Oregon (8-2)
13. North Carolina (9-1)
14. Ole Miss (8-2)
15. Kansas State (7-3)
16. UCLA (8-2)
17. Washington (8-2)
18. Notre Dame (7-3)
19. Florida State (7-3)
20. UCF (8-2)
21. Tulane (8-2)
22. Oklahoma State (7-3)
23. Oregon State (7-3)
24. NC State (7-3)
25. Cincinnati (8-2)

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast "The Number One College Football Show." Follow him on Twitter at @RJ_Young and subscribe to "The RJ Young Show" on YouTube.

