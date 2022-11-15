College Football Playoff Rankings: LSU, USC take advantage of Oregon's loss
The third edition of the College Football Playoff rankings have been revealed, and not surprisingly, there was not a lot of change at the top of the list.
The top five all remained the same — No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU, all of whom are undefeated, plus one-loss Tennessee at No. 5.
After that things got interesting, as two Pac-12 teams that had been in the top 12 — Oregon and UCLA — dropped after both were upset at home. Oregon dropped from No. 6 to No. 12, with LSU (No. 6), USC (No. 7), Alabama (No. 8) and Clemson (No. 9) each moving up a spot. The Bruins went from No. 12 to No. 16.
RJ Young reacted to the rankings with a special live edition of his podcast, "The Number One College Football Show," which you can watch right here:
Here are the latest College Football Playoff rankings:
1. Georgia (10-0)
2. Ohio State (10-0)
3. Michigan (10-0)
4. TCU (10-0)
5. Tennessee (9-1)
6. LSU (8-2)
7. USC (9-1)
8. Alabama (8-2)
9. Clemson (9-1)
10. Utah (8-2)
11. Penn State (8-2)
12. Oregon (8-2)
13. North Carolina (9-1)
14. Ole Miss (8-2)
15. Kansas State (7-3)
16. UCLA (8-2)
17. Washington (8-2)
18. Notre Dame (7-3)
19. Florida State (7-3)
20. UCF (8-2)
21. Tulane (8-2)
22. Oklahoma State (7-3)
23. Oregon State (7-3)
24. NC State (7-3)
25. Cincinnati (8-2)
RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast "The Number One College Football Show." Follow him on Twitter at @RJ_Young and subscribe to "The RJ Young Show" on YouTube.