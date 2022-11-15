College Football College Football Playoff Rankings: LSU, USC take advantage of Oregon's loss 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The third edition of the College Football Playoff rankings have been revealed, and not surprisingly, there was not a lot of change at the top of the list.

The top five all remained the same — No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU, all of whom are undefeated, plus one-loss Tennessee at No. 5.

After that things got interesting, as two Pac-12 teams that had been in the top 12 — Oregon and UCLA — dropped after both were upset at home. Oregon dropped from No. 6 to No. 12, with LSU (No. 6), USC (No. 7), Alabama (No. 8) and Clemson (No. 9) each moving up a spot. The Bruins went from No. 12 to No. 16.

RJ Young reacted to the rankings with a special live edition of his podcast, "The Number One College Football Show," which you can watch right here:

Here are the latest College Football Playoff rankings:

1. Georgia (10-0)

2. Ohio State (10-0)

3. Michigan (10-0)

4. TCU (10-0)

5. Tennessee (9-1)

6. LSU (8-2)

7. USC (9-1)

8. Alabama (8-2)

9. Clemson (9-1)

10. Utah (8-2)

11. Penn State (8-2)

12. Oregon (8-2)

13. North Carolina (9-1)

14. Ole Miss (8-2)

15. Kansas State (7-3)

16. UCLA (8-2)

17. Washington (8-2)

18. Notre Dame (7-3)

19. Florida State (7-3)

20. UCF (8-2)

21. Tulane (8-2)

22. Oklahoma State (7-3)

23. Oregon State (7-3)

24. NC State (7-3)

25. Cincinnati (8-2)

Read more:

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast " The Number One College Football Show. " Follow him on Twitter at @RJ_Young and subscribe to "The RJ Young Show" on YouTube .

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more