College football playoff predictions: Who's in and who's out of final CFP bracket
College football playoff predictions: Who's in and who's out of final CFP bracket

Published Dec. 8, 2024 3:09 a.m. ET
RJ Young
RJ Young
FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

Now that conference championship weekend has come to an end, the College Football Playoff selection committee have some thinking to do.

It feels like Oregon and Georgia have the top two seeds in the first-ever 12-team CFP locked up, and there are three teams in contention for the other two first-round byes: Big 12 champion Arizona State, ACC champion Clemson, and Mountain West champion Boise State.

The Sun Devils sit at 11-2 with a dominant win over Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship Game. Kenny Dilligham flipped a team that went 3-9 last season into a group that has won six in a row and has averaged 37.2 points per contest during that streak.

Clemson, fresh off a victory over SMU in the ACC title game, didn't have a ranked win on its résumé before the victory over the Mustangs on Saturday night. Dabo Swinney's program finished with nine or more wins for the 14th year in a row.

Then there is Boise State, led by do-it-all running back Ashton Jeanty, who has rushed for nearly 2,500 yards this season and can break Barry Sanders' single-season rushing record (2,629) in BSU's first CFP game. The Broncos' only loss this season was on the final play of the game against the top-ranked team in the country.

What will the committee do? We'll find out at Noon ET on Sunday. In the meantime, here are my updated CFP projections:

1. Oregon
Conference: Big Ten
Record: 13-0

2. Georgia
Conference: SEC
Record: 11-2

3. Arizona State
Conference: Big 12
Record: 11-2

4. Clemson
Conference: ACC
Record: 10-3

5. Notre Dame
Conference: Independent
Record: 11-1

6. Penn State
Conference: Big Ten
Record: 11-2

7. Indiana
Conference: Big Ten
Record: 11-1

8. Texas
Conference: SEC
Record: 11-2

9. Ohio State
Conference: Big Ten
Record: 10-2

10. Tennessee
Conference: SEC
Record: 10-2

11. Boise State
Conference: Mountain West
Record: 12-1

12. Alabama
Conference: SEC
Record: 9-3

QUARTERFINAL MATCHUPS

1. Oregon: Bye (would then play the winner of 8. Texas vs. 9. Ohio State)

2. Georgia: Bye (would then play the winner of 7. Indiana vs. 10. Tennessee)

3. Arizona State: Bye (would then play the winner of 6. Penn State vs. 11. Boise State)

4. Clemson: Bye (would then play the winner of 5. Notre Dame vs. 12. Alabama)

FIRST-ROUND MATCHUPS

5. Notre Dame vs. 12. Alabama

Alabama features the sport's best rusher at QB, Jalen Milroe, and will be one of the most explosive teams the Fighting Irish have seen all year. Notre Dame's defense has held its opponents to just 13.6 points per game this season, but Alabama could present a real challenge.

Jalen Milroe has thrown for 2,652 yards and 15 touchdowns and rushed for 719 yards and 20 touchdowns this year. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

6. Penn State vs. 11. Boise State

The best tailback in the sport, Ashton Jeanty, will match offensive prowess with the best set of tandem tailbacks in the sport, Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Both teams are looking to secure a win in their first-ever appearance in the CFP.

Boise State's Ashton Jeanty has rushed for 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns this season. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)

7. Indiana vs. 10. Tennessee

The Hoosiers and Vols would each be making their first trip to the CFP as well. Both teams have offenses that like to go fast and defensive fronts that have elite pass rushers. These two programs are fit to feature one of the most attractive matchups of the postseason.

Indiana QB Kurtis Rourke has thrown for 2,827 yards and 27 touchdowns this year. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

8. Texas vs. 9. Ohio State

This game could've been for the national title with two of the most talented rosters in the sport facing off. Between Quintrevion Wisner and Quinshon Judkins, the run games will be on full display for the Buckeyes' trip to Austin.

Ohio State freshman WR Jeremiah Smith has caught 57 passes for 934 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast "The Number One College Football Show." Follow him at @RJ_Young.

College Football
