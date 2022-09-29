College Football College football panic meter: Worry for Miami, Michigan State, Texas? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

As the calendar flips to October and the heart of conference play quickly approaches, fans are beginning to get a sense of where their teams stand this season.

You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone to argue against the fact that Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama once again look like the cream of the crop in college football .

After that, it’s really anyone’s guess.

Both Miami (FL) and Michigan State entered the season ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll, with the Spartans slotted at No. 15 and the Hurricanes at No. 16. Texas , despite finishing last season with an underwhelming 5-7 mark, was ranked No. 18 in the coaches poll, and just outside the AP Top 25.

But after an underwhelming showing from all three of those teams in Week 4, are fans right to be concerned?

FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt broke down where those three programs sit in his "panic meter" on the latest episode of " The Joel Klatt Show ."

Miami, Michigan State & Texas: Fanbase Check-In Joel Klatt checks in with fans of Miami, Michigan State and Texas to tell them whether they should panic at this part of the season.

Miami Hurricanes

Record: 2-2

The Hurricanes kicked off the 2022 campaign with a pair of dominant showings against Bethune-Cookman and Southern Miss, outscoring them by a combined mark of 100-20.

Mario Cristobal’s team then faced its first true test of the season in a much-anticipated ACC-SEC showdown with Texas A&M. While the Hurricanes’ defense held the Aggies in check, the offense was plagued by dropped passes, failing to get any type of rhythm throughout the game. It resulted in a 17-9 loss for Miami.

The following week, Miami’s issues became even more evident in an ugly 45-31 loss to Middle Tennessee State. MTSU never trailed in the contest, forcing turnovers on each of Miami’s first three possessions. Starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was benched in the third quarter after completing just 50% of his passes and throwing a pair of interceptions.

Time To Panic? Not Yet

Klatt’s thoughts: "I know you lost 45-31 to Middle Tennessee State and that doesn’t seem great, but here’s why you shouldn’t panic … It’s the first year for your staff. Mario Cristobal has done this. You’ve got to have a little faith in Mario Cristobal, don’t you? You’ve got to have a little faith that you’re short-handed right now.

"Even Nick Saban lost to Louisiana Monroe in his first season. I don’t think that loss is going to impact recruiting, and that recruiting is the way out of where you’re at. Mario Cristobal has a great history. He took over an 0-12 FIU team and they ended up going to a couple of bowl games before he went to Oregon. This guy can coach. There’s also going to be time for Miami to grow. The bulk of their schedule is in November. So, Miami … not time to panic, stay the course."

Michigan State Spartans

Record: 2-2

Expectations were sky-high in East Lansing coming off an 11-2 season last year. But after a pair of solid wins over sub-par opponents in Weeks 1 and 2, the Spartans have been dismantled in back-to-back weeks by Washington and Minnesota, respectively.

Mel Tucker’s team has failed to establish the run game over the past two weeks, while the defense has been picked apart. Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. threw for 397 yards and four touchdowns in a 39-28 victory over the Spartans in Week 3, and then Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan followed that up by completing 23 of 26 passes for 268 yards and three scores in a commanding 34-7 win over MSU in East Lansing.

Time To Panic: Yes!

Klatt’s thoughts: "This is Year 3. This is the year that it’s supposed to be a roster full of the guys that Mel Tucker recruited. This is supposed to be the roster that doesn’t need all the transfer infusion. This is supposed to be the roster that flips the culture … 34-7 to Minnesota. It’s panic time for Michigan State.

"Mel Tucker is supposed to be a defensive guy. This is where he cut his teeth. He was a defensive coordinator. And yet last year, they were 110th in total defense. Now it’s Year 3, you’re supposed to have your guys in there, you’re supposed to be turning over the roster, and they just gave up 500 yards in back-to-back games to Washington, and now Minnesota. This ain’t good.

"Mel Tucker is in his fourth year as a head coach. He’s 20-16 overall and has only had one winning season. We haven’t seen him having a winning season without Kenneth Walker.

"Michigan State, it’s panic because you're staring at 3-5 or 2-6 dead down the barrel. Those next four (games) ain’t easy. It ain’t easy at all."

Minnesota is the Big 10 West favorite after beating up Michigan State Joel Klatt reacts to the Minnesota Golden Gophers beating the Michigan State Spartans in Week 4.

Texas

Record: 2-2

Steve Sarkisian’s team looked really good in a narrow 20-19 loss to Alabama back in Week 2. The Longhorns followed that up with a blowout win over UTSA, in which they put up over 450 yards of total offense, led by Bijan Robinson’s 183-yard, three-touchdown outing.

But the Longhorns followed that up with a disappointing 37-34 loss to Texas Tech in a game that they led by two touchdowns in the second half. Texas let a lead slip away in the final minute of the game as the game went into overtime. In OT, Robinson fumbled on the first play, which led to Texas Tech kicker Trey Wolff knocking in a 20-yard game-winning field goal as fans stormed the field in celebration.

This marked Texas Tech’s first home win over Texas since Michael Crabtree’s memorable last-second catch to beat the top-ranked Longhorns back in 2008.

Time to panic? Not at all!

Klatt’s thoughts: "I think Steve Sarkisian is doing exactly what he needs to do. He’s recruiting at a ridiculous level. That game against Alabama, they outplayed and should have beaten Alabama. I still think Texas is going to be fine, and I still think they are going to have a shot to go to the Big 12 title game. They are getting way better on the offensive line, and next year, that should be a really good football team.

"There is one area I have a little bit of concern with Texas, and that is the fact that they keep blowing fourth-quarter leads. Texas: You’re going to have to start proving me wrong. You’ve got to start winning games that you have a lead late in. You’ve got to start making the plays. I don’t expect Bijan Robinson to fumble like he did in crunch time. I just don’t expect that."

Texas Tech upsets No. 22 Texas in overtime — RJ Young reacts RJ Young reacts to Texas Tech upsetting No. 22 Texas in Week 4.

Read more:

Tiers for 18 CFB contenders, from Ohio State to Penn State, USC to UCLA

Michigan-Iowa, Oklahoma State-Baylor: CFB Week 5 By The Numbers

Big Noon Kickoff: Everything you need to know for Michigan at Iowa

Ohio State's defense is on the right track, Joel Klatt explains

Oklahoma suddenly feeling the pressure in beefed-up Big 12

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.